Came under bus, hospital miles away: Shocking details in Delhi BMW crash case

A Sunday afternoon drive back home from Delhi's Bangla Sahib Gurdwara turned into a nightmare for 56-year-old Navjot Singh, deputy secretary in the economic affairs department of the finance ministry, and his wife, Sandeep Kaur. The force of the collision was so violent that the couple was thrown off the bike and fell under the path of a moving bus on their right.(PTI)

Their journey ended tragically on Delhi’s Ring Road when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding BMW, leaving Singh dead and his wife critically injured.

The woman, who was allegedly driving the luxury car, and her husband were also injured in the incident.

Here's what we know about the accident

