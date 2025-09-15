‘Pleaded to be taken to nearby hospital’: Wife of Delhi BMW collision victim to police

The wife of Navjot Singh, a government official killed after their motorbike was allegedly hit by a BMW car near Dhaula Kuan in Delhi on Sunday, has given a statement to the police, alleging that the car driver ignored her requests to be taken to the nearest hospital. The driver and her husband took them to a distant hospital deliberately, an injured Sandeep Kaur said, according to report by news agency ANI. Wreckage of the BMW car lies on a road after the accident in New Delhi in which a senior official of the finance ministry, who was on a motorcycle, was killed and three people, including his wife, were injured, near the Delhi Cantonment metro station on Ring Road on Sunday.(PTI)

The victims' son Navnoor Singh has separately alleged that the faraway hospital is owned by the driver's family; that was not yet independently verified, though.

Police have said that after the collision, Navjot Singh and Sandeep Kaur were thrown into the air and fell under an oncoming bus, which made it worse.

Sandeep Kaur detailed the incident in her statement.

She said the blue BMW sedan was being driven at a high speed, causing it to overturn on the road after the collision.

She recalled that a woman, who identified herself as the BMW's driver Gaganpreet Kaur, and a man placed her husband and her into a “van-like vehicle” and started taking them away.

Despite her repeated requests to be taken to the nearest hospital for urgent first-aid care — especially since her husband was unconscious at the time — they were taken to a small hospital far away instead, she has alleged. She said that at the hospital in GTB Nagar, they were kept waiting on a stretcher outside for an extended period.

Sandeep Kaur also recalled having noticed that sedan had a registration number ending with ‘0008’.

She mentioned that her son and other family members eventually arrived at the GTB Nagar hospital, from where she was transferred to Venkateshwar Hospital.

Her husband succumbed to serious injuries to his head and face, while she survived with multiple fractures in her hands and legs, along with a head injury requiring 14 stitches.

Police have have taken the woman who was allegedly driving the BMW into custody for further investigation after she was discharged. She had suffered injuries too.

Police have said Navjot Singh, who worked in the ministry of finance and lived in Hari Nagar, was riding with his wife Sandeep Kaur on the motorcycle when the collision happened. The BMW's driver and her husband hired a taxi and took the injured to a hospital, police said.

Later, the hospital informed the police that Navjot Singh had died.