Delhi BMW accident case: Accused woman taken into custody Navjot Singh

The accused woman in the BMW accident case, in which a senior finance ministry official died after his bike was hit by the car on Delhi's Ring Road, was taken in custody on Monday for further examination and legal action after being discharged from hospital. A senior official of the Ministry of Finance was killed and three people, including his wife, were injured after a BMW allegedly hit his motorcycle near Delhi Cantonment metro station on Sunday.(PTI)

The woman said the driver of the BMW identified herself as Gagan Preet Kaur, according to ANI news agency, which added that she clearly remembered that the blue BMW, bearing registration number 0008, overturned on the road during the incident.

Police registered a case of culpable homicide over the accident that took place on Sunday, killing senior finance ministry official Navjot Singh.

Navjot Singh, 56, worked was deputy secretary in the department of economic affairs. He was a resident of Hari Nagar.

While Navjot Singh lost his life in the accident, his 54-year-old wife – Sandeep Kaur, sustained serious injuries.

The couple was reportedly returning home after visiting the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara.

The impact of the collision was such that the car hit a divider and overturned after ramming into the two-wheeler that Navjot Singh and his wife were riding. The occupants of the car also sustained injuries.

The incident, which took place between 1.30 pm and 2 pm on Sunday, also led to traffic congestion on the route.

Police said the couple was returning home and had taken the Dhaula Kuan road towards Raja Garden when the speeding car hit them. The couple was crushed as they fell on a bus moving to their right side.

Police said three calls were made to the control room. “Staff reached the spot and found one BMW car turned sideways on the road and one motorcycle near the divider of the road near the Metro Pillar no. 67. A woman was driving the car which hit the bike. She and her husband hailed a taxi and took the injured persons to a hospital,” deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Amit Goel said, adding they were taken to Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar.

The couple's son, Navnoor Singh, claimed the accused took his parents to a hospital which is 22 km away, adding that his father could have been saved had it been a nearby facility.