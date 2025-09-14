Finance ministry official killed after BMW hits his motorcycle in Delhi, wife injured

A senior official of the Union Ministry of Finance died and three people, including his wife, were injured after a BMW allegedly hit his motorcycle near Delhi Cantonment metro station on Ring Road on Sunday, PTI reported, citing the police. Witnesses told police that a woman was driving the car when it collided with the motorcycle from behind.(Image for representation/Hindustan Times)

The deceased, identified as Navjot Singh, was the deputy secretary in the finance ministry's department of economic affairs. According to the police, he lived in Hari Nagar.

The police said that it had received calls about a traffic jam on the Dhaula Kuan-Delhi Cantt metro station stretch, following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

The police team found a BMW lying sideways on the road and a motorcycle parked near the road divider, they said, according to PTI.

Witnesses told police that a woman was driving the car when it collided with the motorcycle from behind.

Police said Singh was driving the motorcycle and his wife was a passenger. They were taken to thehospital in a taxi by the woman driving the car and her husband, who was with her.

Later, the police were informed by the hospital that Singh had died from his injuries, while his wife was being treated.

"The BMW and the motorcycle involved in the accident have been seized. The accident spot was examined by a crime team and experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory were called in for assistance,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

An FIR is being registered in the matter and an investigation is underway, he said.

Navjot Singh's son alleged that his father was taken to a hospital 22km away from the accident spot.

"My parents were travelling on a bike, and around 1 pm, they were at Dhaula Kuan. A BMW X5, driven by a girl, hit them. They were taken to a hospital 22 km away from the accident spot. If they had been taken to a nearby hospital, my father—who succumbed to his injuries—could have been saved. My mother is also severely injured," he told PTI.