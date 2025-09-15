Speeding BMW hits bike on Delhi Ring Road, killing finance ministry official

New Delhi Police identified the deceased as Navjot Singh, 56, who worked as the deputy secretary in the economic affairs department of the finance ministry (central). (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A speeding BMW car rammed into a motorbike on the Ring Road on Sunday afternoon, killing the rider and severely injuring the pillion rider. Police identified the deceased as Navjot Singh, 56, who worked as the deputy secretary in the economic affairs department of the finance ministry (central), and the injured person as his wife, Sandeep Kaur, 54, a school teacher.

The impact of the collision was such that the car then hit a divider and overturned. The occupants of the car also sustained injuries. The incident, which took place between 1.30pm and 2pm, led to traffic congestion on the route.

Police said three calls were made to the control room. “Staff reached the spot and found one BMW car turned sideways on the road and one motorcycle near the divider of the road near the Metro Pillar no. 67. A woman was driving the car which hit the bike. She and her husband hailed a taxi and took the injured persons to a hospital,” deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Amit Goel said, adding they were taken to Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar.

Police said the couple, residents of Hari Nagar, was returning home and had taken the Dhaula Kuan road towards Raja Garden when a speeding car hit them. The couple was crushed as they fell on a bus moving to their right side.

There were four people in the BMW, a couple and their children, and the wife was driving, police said. They run a business and live in Gurugram, police said. “The vehicles have been seized and the spot was examined by the crime team. FSL team also called at the spot. The accused and her husband had also got injuries and admitted to hospital,” the DCP said.

Their son, Navnoor Singh, said, “My parents left in the morning to visit Bangla Sahib Gurudwara. They then went to Karnataka Bhawan for lunch. After this, they were returning home when a speeding BMW hit them. I don’t know why the accused took my parents to a hospital which is 22 km away. Had they taken them to a nearby hospital, my father’s life could have been saved. My mother is also injured. Doctors told me her femur bone is crushed. She has head injuries despite wearing a helmet.”

Police said the accused will be arrested after she is discharged. They said they are looking for documents and are yet to find her driving licence.