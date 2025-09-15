Who is Gagan Preet Makkad, driver of BMW that fatally hit finance ministry official Navjot Singh in Delhi?

Navjot Singh, a 56-year-old official of the ministry of finance was killed in an accident involving a BMW car on Sunday on Delhi's Ring Road. The BMW car hit the two-wheeler that Navjot Singh and his wife were riding while they were on their way back home from Bangla Sahib Gurdwara. The driver of the BMW car that hit the two-wheeler on Sunday has been identified as Gagan Preet Makkad, a resident of Gurugram(ANI video grab)

While Navjot Singh died, his 54-year-old wife, Sandeep Kaur, suffered injuries in the accident. Navjot Singh worked as the deputy secretary in the economic affairs department of the finance ministry (central)

The police on Monday arrested the accused – Gagan Preet Makkad – after she was discharged from the hospital where she was admitted for her injuries in the car crash.

Who is Gagan Preet Makkad, accused in Delhi BMW crash?

The woman who was at the wheel of the allegedly speeding BMW car that rammed into the motorbike and killed finance ministry official Navjot Singh has been identified as Gagan Preet Makkad.

Gagan Preet Makkad, 38, is a resident of Haryana's Gurugram.

She is married to Parkishit Makkad. They run a business, police said.

Gagan Preet Makkad took Navjot Singh and his wife, who was riding pillion, to a faraway hospital despite pleas to take the couple to the nearest facility.

A police officer aware of the matter said the father of the accused is known to one of the three owners of the hospital – Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar – where the victims were first taken.

Sandeep Kaur alleged Gagan Preet Makkad deliberately took them to the small hospital 22 km away. Kaur said when she gained consciousness, they were being taken in a van to the hospital.

“I kept telling the woman who was in the van with us to take us to a nearby hospital, but she did not,” an earlier HT report citied police quoting Kaur as saying in the first information report (FIR).

Kaur said that while on the stretcher, she again asked the woman to take them to a better hospital. The couple was eventually brought to a private hospital in Dwarka, where she is undergoing treatment.

According to the police said, Navjot Singh and Sandeep Kaur, residents of Hari Nagar, were returning home when the car hit them while a bus was moving to their right side. Singh and his wife then crashed with the bus after getting hit by the car.

The car hit a divider and overturned after colliding with the bike. The car occupants, Makkad, her husband, Parikshit, and their two children, were injured.