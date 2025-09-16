Delhi BMW Crash: Driver sent to 2-day judicial custody; police probe hospital link | Key updates

The accused in the BMW crash case, which claimed the life of a finance ministry official, was remanded to two-day judicial custody on Monday. 38-year-old Gagandeep Kaur Makkad was arrested by police for being the driver of the car which rammed into Navjot Singh (52) and his wife in Dhaula Kuan. The woman driver of the BMW car, Gaganpreet Kaur, aged 38 years, resident of Gurugram, Haryana, arrested by Delhi Police in New Delhi (ANI )

On Sunday night, Singh, who was the Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, died after his motorcycle was hit by a BMW while returning home from Bangla Sahib Gurdwara. Singh was with his wife, who has also suffered serious injuries due to the crash.

Delhi BMW Crash | Latest updates

Accused in 2-day custody

The accused, Gagandeep Kaur Makkad, was sent to 2-day judicial custody by a Delhi Court. Following this, the accused and her representatives have moved a bail plea before the court.

Police probe hospital link

The cops are now looking into a possible link with the hospital the victim and his wife were taken to after the crash. HT reported earlier that the hospital Singh and his wife were taken to was 19 kilometres away from the crash site, raising suspicion.

While the victim's family have alleged a link with the hospital staff, the accused stated that they took them to the far-away hospital in a state of panic.

As per a PTI report, the accused took Navjot Singh and his wife to Nulife Hospital, which is owned by one of her relatives, in north Delhi's GTB Nagar.

Tampering of reports under scanner

Police sources told news agency PTI that there is a possibility of tampering with the medical reports of the accused woman who was also treated at the same hospital.

The victim's family has also led a similar charge, alleging that there was no record of Kaur and her family being treated at the hospital.

Accused not charged with murder

As per the FIR, Makkad has been booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, obstruction of evidence, rash driving and endangering lives under sections 281, 125B, 105, and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).