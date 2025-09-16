Search
Tue, Sept 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi BMW Crash: Driver sent to 2-day judicial custody; police probe hospital link | Key updates

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Sept 16, 2025 06:41 am IST

The Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs died after his motorcycle was hit by a BMW while returning home from Bangla Sahib Gurdwara.

The accused in the BMW crash case, which claimed the life of a finance ministry official, was remanded to two-day judicial custody on Monday. 38-year-old Gagandeep Kaur Makkad was arrested by police for being the driver of the car which rammed into Navjot Singh (52) and his wife in Dhaula Kuan.

The woman driver of the BMW car, Gaganpreet Kaur, aged 38 years, resident of Gurugram, Haryana, arrested by Delhi Police in New Delhi (ANI )
The woman driver of the BMW car, Gaganpreet Kaur, aged 38 years, resident of Gurugram, Haryana, arrested by Delhi Police in New Delhi (ANI )

On Sunday night, Singh, who was the Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, died after his motorcycle was hit by a BMW while returning home from Bangla Sahib Gurdwara. Singh was with his wife, who has also suffered serious injuries due to the crash.

Delhi BMW Crash | Latest updates

Accused in 2-day custody

The accused, Gagandeep Kaur Makkad, was sent to 2-day judicial custody by a Delhi Court. Following this, the accused and her representatives have moved a bail plea before the court.

Also Read | Delhi BMW crash eyewitness: ‘Didn’t know woman’s car hit them’

Police probe hospital link

The cops are now looking into a possible link with the hospital the victim and his wife were taken to after the crash. HT reported earlier that the hospital Singh and his wife were taken to was 19 kilometres away from the crash site, raising suspicion.

While the victim's family have alleged a link with the hospital staff, the accused stated that they took them to the far-away hospital in a state of panic.

As per a PTI report, the accused took Navjot Singh and his wife to Nulife Hospital, which is owned by one of her relatives, in north Delhi's GTB Nagar.

Tampering of reports under scanner

Police sources told news agency PTI that there is a possibility of tampering with the medical reports of the accused woman who was also treated at the same hospital.

The victim's family has also led a similar charge, alleging that there was no record of Kaur and her family being treated at the hospital.

Accused not charged with murder

As per the FIR, Makkad has been booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, obstruction of evidence, rash driving and endangering lives under sections 281, 125B, 105, and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Delhi BMW Crash: Driver sent to 2-day judicial custody; police probe hospital link | Key updates
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On