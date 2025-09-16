Delhi BMW crash eyewitness: ‘Didn’t know woman’s car hit them’

The man who rushed a Delhi couple to hospital after a fatal accident on Sunday said he had no idea that the woman directing him from the passenger seat of his van to drive to a specific hospital around 20km away was the driver of the BMW that had run them over. Dhaula Kuan BMW accident case; Damaged car parked at Delhi Cantt Police Station in New Delhi on Monday (ANI Grab)

“I thought the woman who came and sat in the passenger seat had come to help them. I didn’t know she was the one whose car had hit them,” said Mohammed Gulfam who had driven the victims -- Navjot Singh and his wife Sandeep Kaur -- to Nulife Multi Specialty Hospital in GTB Nagar.

Navjot Singh, 52, deputy secretary at the Union ministry of finance, and his wife Sandeep Kaur, residents of west Delhi’s Hari Nagar, were on their motorcycle when the BMW X5 SUV, driven by 38-year-old Gurugram resident Gaganpreet Makkad, lost control at Dhaula Kuan.

The car hit the central verge, toppled, and crashed into their bike. Singh died of his injuries, while Kaur is undergoing treatment. Makkad was arrested on Monday.

Gulfam, a Rohini resident who works with a porter company, said he was on his way from Faridabad to Sultanpuri when the crash unfolded in front of him. “The car toppled and hit the bike. I immediately parked my Maruti Eeco van and ran to help. While many bystanders were filming, one man helped me carry Singh into my van, and then his wife,” he said.

At that moment, a woman slipped into the passenger seat. Gulfam told HT that he assumed she was a Good Samaritan.

“She asked for my phone and began making calls. I think she spoke to her father and also told someone to keep everything ready at the hospital,” he said.

Kaur, despite her injuries, requested to be taken to a private hospital in Dwarka. But the woman in the front directed Gulfam towards Azadpur. “She asked me to go to GTB Nagar. The roads were empty, so I drove fast. It took about half an hour,” he recalled.

When they arrived, hospital staff were already waiting outside with stretchers. “The doctors rushed them in and tried their best from what I could gather. About 30 minutes later, they told us Navjot Singh was no more,” Gulfam said.

It was only then that Gulfam said he learned the woman who had guided him throughout the journey was not a bystander or eyewitness trying to help, but was the driver of the BMW SUV herself – Makkad.

“I had no idea. I was just doing what she told me,” he said.