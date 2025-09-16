Finance ministry official dead: Delhi cops arrest 38-year-old woman, probe hospital angle

Delhi Police on Monday arrested 38-year-old Gaganpreet Makkad, who was behind the wheel of a BMW that mowed down Navjot Singh, a 52-year-old deputy secretary with the Union finance ministry, officers aware of the matter said. She was produced before a duty magistrate and sent to two-day judicial custody, they said. The vehicle involved in the accident. (HT)

Police said that a key point of the probe centred on why she took the victims to the Nulife Multi Specialty Hospital in GTB Nagar, which is located 19 kilometres from the accident spot. To be sure, the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital is 7.8 kilometres from the spot and AIIMS, 12 kilometres.

“She said that when the car toppled over, she and her family were taken out by locals and she saw the injured couple. She said that she decided to take the couple to the hospital because she trusted them as they saved her daughter when she got infected with Covid-19,” an officer aware of the matter said.

On Sunday, Navjot Singh and his wife Sandeep Kaur, 50, residents of a two-storey house in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar, had gone to Banga Sahib Gurudwara, after which they went to the Karnataka Bhawan for lunch. They left for home around 1.15pm and took the Dhaula Kuan route, where the accident took place. Navjot Singh died, and Kaur suffered severe injuries, including multiple fractures and head wounds.

Makkad was booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, obstruction of evidence, rash driving and endangering lives under sections 281, 125B, 105, and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), deputy commissioner of police (south west) Amit Goel said.

In her statement to the police on Monday, Kaur said she repeatedly requested the accused to take them to a nearby hospital, but her pleas went unheard.

“As soon as the collision took place, both of us, fell. My husband suffered severe injuries to his head, face and legs. I have suffered multiple fractures to my hands and legs and also suffered head injuries, necessitating 14 stitches,” she said in her statement to the police.

Kaur said the accused was driving so fast “that the car overturned and it turned dark”, according to the statement.

“That lady and a male driver were taking me and my husband somewhere in a van. I was repeatedly requesting that lady to take both of us to a nearby hospital so that we could get first aid quickly because my husband was unconscious at that time and he needed immediate medical attention. But despite my repeated requests, that lady did not take us to the nearest hospital,” Kaur said.

She alleged that upon reaching the hospital, she was made to stay on a stretcher for a long period. She said her son Navnoor Singh, 21, and other relatives shifted her to a private hospital in Dwarka, where she is undergoing treatment.

CCTV footage accessed by HT showed the blue BMW moving alongside other cars before suddenly hitting the central verge, toppling over and ramming the bike, a Triumph, pushing it onto a bus moving alongside the bike.

Makkad, who lives with her family in Gurugram, told investigators that she was driving from her residence to Mukherji Nagar where her parents reside, to visit a gurudwara. She said that her six-year-old daughter was in the passenger seat, her husband, Parikshit Makkad, and their four-year-old son were sitting in the rear, along with a house help.

Mohammed Gulfam, 29, a resident of Faridabad who works as a carrier for a porter company, stopped his EECO van and ferried the injured couple to the hospital, on Makkad’s instructions.

Speaking to HT, Navnoor said that he suspects that Makkad knew “some people” at the GTB Nagar hospital and took his parents there deliberately to “manage the case” because when they reached the hospital, the administration had not prepared Makkad’s medico-legal examination documents.

“We knew that a woman driver had hit my parents but her records were nowhere to be found. Even by 7pm, the hospital staff claimed that they had no knowledge of her presence in the hospital. Eventually, we found her and ensured that her presence was recorded in the medico-legal certificate,” he said.

Police said that while Makkad had denied any links to the hospital, except her kids being treated there during the pandemic, they are still investigating the angle.

The woman’s medical examination was conducted. “Her blood sample has been taken to check for intoxication but she had denied that she was under the influence of alcohol,” an officer said.

Makkad and her husband Parikshit Makkad are directors at Mireen Industries Private Limited, which is involved in manufacturing textiles and leather, among other products, police said.