BMW accident: Accused says ‘trust’ behind 19-km hospital decision

NEW DELHI: Thirty-eight-year-old Gaganpreet Makkad, who was behind the wheel of her BMW car when she allegedly mowed down a finance ministry official and his wife on their bike, said she took the victims to a hospital located 19 kilometres from the spot of the accident because she trusted them and not because she knew anyone there, investigators associated with the case said. Gaganpreet Kaur, accused in BMW accident case, being brought to judge's residence, in New Delhi, on Sept. 15(PTI)

Navjot Singh, 52, deputy secretary with the Union finance ministry, and his wife Sandeep Kaur, residents of west Delhi’s Hari Nagar, were on their bike when the BMW, driven by Makkad, hit a central verge in Dhaula Kuan, toppled over and hit the victims’ bike, causing fatal injuries to Singh and severe injuries to his wife. Makkad was arrested on Monday.

Makkad lives with her husband, two children aged six and four, and in-laws in Gurugram. She and her husband, Parikshit Makkad, are directors at a firm named Mireen Industries Private Limited, which manufactures textiles and cloth-based horse saddles.

According to documents found by investigators, one Javinder Singh is listed as a director of a company associated with Nulife Hospital, where the accused took the victims, while Makkad’s father’s name is also Javinder Singh. “However, it has not been ascertained yet if the two persons are the same. According to Makkad, her father runs a crockery business in Kundli and the parents stay in Mukherji Nagar. We are verifying the claims,” an investigator said.

At the time of the accident, Makkad was driving the car, her six-year-old daughter was in the passenger seat, her four-year-old son, husband, and house help at the rear.

Makkad allegedly told police that she decided to take the couple to the hospital in GTB Nagar because “she couldn’t think clearly and trusted the hospital because the hospital staff saved her daughter when she got infected during the pandemic”.

Police said that they are yet to record her husband Parikshit’s statement.