Search
Wed, Sept 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

BMW accident: Delhi court issues notice on accused Gaganpreet Kaur's plea to preserve CCTV footage, hearing tomorrow

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 17, 2025 02:28 pm IST

Gaganpreet Kaur's counsel has requested that CCTV evidence from the scene be safeguarded, with the court scheduling a hearing on this application for Thursday.

Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Wednesday issued a notice to preserve CCTV camera footage from the recent BMW crash, following a plea by the accused. The matter will be heard on Thursday, news agency ANI reported.

Navjot Singh, Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, who was killed after a BMW allegedly hit his motorcycle near Delhi Cantonment metro station on Ring Road, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Navjot Singh, Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, who was killed after a BMW allegedly hit his motorcycle near Delhi Cantonment metro station on Ring Road, in New Delhi. (PTI)

The incident, which occurred on September 14 in Dhaula Kuan, claimed the life of Navjot Singh, a senior finance ministry official, while his wife Sandeep Kaur sustained severe injuries.

The accused driver, Gaganpreet Kaur, was arrested for allegedly ramming her BMW into the motorcycle carrying the couple near Delhi Cantonment metro station last Sunday.

Her counsel has requested that CCTV camera evidence from the scene be safeguarded, with the court scheduling a hearing on this application for Thursday.

Meanwhile, Gaganpreet Kaur’s bail plea is also being considered, with senior advocate Ramesh Gupta representing her.

Also Read | Delhi BMW accident: On stretcher, wife’s final touch to Navjot Singh’s lifeless face as family chokes back sobs

Delhi Police questions Gaganpreet Kaur's husband

Delhi Police have questioned Parikshit Kakkar, husband of the accused driver Gaganpreet Kaur, after he joined the investigation into the Dhaula Kuan BMW crash.

Also Read | ‘Not just an accident’: What lawyers involved in the Delhi BMW crash case said as accused sent to 2-day judicial remand

Parikshit told police he did not understand how the accident occurred. He said Gaganpreet informed him she was taking the injured to hospital, after which he told his father-in-law that treatment was needed and left in another taxi. “My wife told me she was taking them along… I informed my father-in-law… After that, I left in another taxi,” he stated. Police will now verify his account with other evidence.

According to investigators, Gaganpreet claimed she panicked and took the victims — Navjot Singh, 52, and his wife, Sandeep Kaur — to Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar, nearly 20 km away. She told police she chose the hospital as she “trusted it” since her children had been treated there during the pandemic.

She did not inform the police while shifting the victims, leading to charges of culpable homicide, rash driving and evidence tampering under the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita.

Navjot Singh’s family has questioned why the victims were not taken to closer hospitals like RR Hospital (3 km), RML Hospital (10 km), DDU Hospital (7.8 km), or AIIMS (12 km) instead.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / BMW accident: Delhi court issues notice on accused Gaganpreet Kaur's plea to preserve CCTV footage, hearing tomorrow
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On