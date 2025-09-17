BMW accident: Delhi court issues notice on accused Gaganpreet Kaur's plea to preserve CCTV footage, hearing tomorrow

Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Wednesday issued a notice to preserve CCTV camera footage from the recent BMW crash, following a plea by the accused. The matter will be heard on Thursday, news agency ANI reported. Navjot Singh, Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, who was killed after a BMW allegedly hit his motorcycle near Delhi Cantonment metro station on Ring Road, in New Delhi. (PTI)

The incident, which occurred on September 14 in Dhaula Kuan, claimed the life of Navjot Singh, a senior finance ministry official, while his wife Sandeep Kaur sustained severe injuries.

The accused driver, Gaganpreet Kaur, was arrested for allegedly ramming her BMW into the motorcycle carrying the couple near Delhi Cantonment metro station last Sunday.

Her counsel has requested that CCTV camera evidence from the scene be safeguarded, with the court scheduling a hearing on this application for Thursday.

Meanwhile, Gaganpreet Kaur’s bail plea is also being considered, with senior advocate Ramesh Gupta representing her.

Delhi Police questions Gaganpreet Kaur's husband

Delhi Police have questioned Parikshit Kakkar, husband of the accused driver Gaganpreet Kaur, after he joined the investigation into the Dhaula Kuan BMW crash.

Parikshit told police he did not understand how the accident occurred. He said Gaganpreet informed him she was taking the injured to hospital, after which he told his father-in-law that treatment was needed and left in another taxi. “My wife told me she was taking them along… I informed my father-in-law… After that, I left in another taxi,” he stated. Police will now verify his account with other evidence.

According to investigators, Gaganpreet claimed she panicked and took the victims — Navjot Singh, 52, and his wife, Sandeep Kaur — to Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar, nearly 20 km away. She told police she chose the hospital as she “trusted it” since her children had been treated there during the pandemic.

She did not inform the police while shifting the victims, leading to charges of culpable homicide, rash driving and evidence tampering under the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita.

Navjot Singh’s family has questioned why the victims were not taken to closer hospitals like RR Hospital (3 km), RML Hospital (10 km), DDU Hospital (7.8 km), or AIIMS (12 km) instead.