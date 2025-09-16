BMW crash: On stretcher, wife’s final touch to Navjot Singh’s lifeless face as family chokes back sobs

On a humid Tuesday afternoon, grief hung heavy in the narrow lanes of north Delhi's Pratap Nagar. Two stretchers lay side by side, one carrying the body of deputy secretary in the economic affairs department of the finance ministry (central) Navjot Singh, the other holding his battered wife, Sandeep Kaur. Mortal remains of Navjot Singh (left) being taken from a hospital, at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, following the Dhaula Kuan BMW accident case, in New Delhi, on Tuesday; (right) Navjot Singh, with his wife Sandeep Kaur. (PTI and HT)

Forty-eight hours earlier, the couple had set out on a quiet Sunday ride to central Delhi's Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, unaware that their lives were about to be torn apart by the screech of tyres and the shattering impact of a speeding BMW.

Sandeep Kaur, still injured and bandaged, reached out to touch her husband’s lifeless face the last time before relatives carried him away for cremation. Around her, family members choked back sobs, unwilling to accept the cruelty of fate that had snatched away a husband, a father, and a son in the blink of an eye.

‘A great loss for the nation’: Friend

Navjot Singh, 52, was remembered by friends as a man of integrity and humility. His friend Rishabh, who looked emotional, told reporters, “Navjot’s loss is not just a loss for his family or friends. It is a great loss for the nation... Today is both his son’s birthday and, on the other hand, his cremation.”

For his mother, Gurpal Kaur, the pain was raw, her words piercing the silence of grief. “...I am very distressed and heartbroken. My child, my precious child, is gone. My child was subjected to severe injustice. My daughter-in-law was also badly injured and is still in the hospital...” she said, her voice quivering, on Monday.

Navjot’s son, Navnoor Singh, recounted his parents’ last outing. “My parents left in the morning to visit Bangla Sahib Gurudwara. They then went to Karnataka Bhawan for lunch. After this, they were returning home when a speeding BMW hit them. I don’t know why the accused took my parents to a hospital which is 22 km away. Had they taken them to a nearby hospital, my father’s life could have been saved. My mother is also injured. Doctors told me her femur bone is crushed. She has head injuries despite wearing a helmet.”

The accused and the legal battle

Police said the BMW was being driven by Gaganpreet Kaur, a Gurugram resident, who was with her husband and two children at the time. “The vehicles have been seized and the spot was examined by the crime team. A FSL team also called at the spot. The accused and her husband had also got injuries and were admitted to the hospital,” the DCP said.

Kaur has been remanded to two days’ judicial custody. In her bail plea, she maintained that the incident was “wholly accidental” and unintentional. Her counsel argued she is a mother of two minor daughters, has no prior criminal record, and herself suffered a head injury in the crash.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, along with advocate Prabhav Ralli, opposed the Delhi Police’s remand request, citing a 10-hour delay in FIR registration. Police, however, have invoked provisions relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The bail plea will be heard on September 17.

Family shattered

The cremation procession from Pratap Nagar to Beri Wala Bagh crematorium was a sombre one. Colleagues from the ministry of finance, neighbours, and relatives walked in silence, many wiping away tears.

Sandeep Kaur, who survived the accident but remains in hospital with grievous injuries, will now carry the weight of unimaginable loss. For her, Sunday’s bike ride was meant to be an outing with her husband and best friend. Instead, it became the day her world was turned upside down.