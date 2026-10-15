Delhi class 12 student stabbed to death outside school over uniform shoes; 5 held

A 17-year-old class 12 student was allegedly stabbed to death outside a government school in southwest Delhi's Mohan Garden area following a dispute over school uniform shoes, police said on Thursday.

A murder case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police said. (Naveen Sharma) (Representative Image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Five accused, including three juveniles, have been apprehended in connection with the incident that took place at around 6.10 pm on Wednesday near the Government Senior Secondary School, they said.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Also Read: Class 12 student killed, friend assaulted by group of 5 in west Delhi: Police

The injured student was taken to a private hospital, where he died during treatment, police said.

The victim lived in Mohan Garden. His father is an ex-serviceman who works as a security guard in Gurugram, they added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

According to a witness, the dispute began after the victim was reported to a teacher for not wearing the prescribed school shoes. After school hours, an argument escalated into a fight, during which one of the accused allegedly stabbed the student, a police officer said.

Also Read: Class 10 student stabs principal 27 times after getting caught stealing money in Telangana

The knife allegedly used in the crime was recovered near the school gate. A murder case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police said.