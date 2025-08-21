Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets BJP MPs in first appearance after attack

Union minister Harsh Malhotra, along with Delhi BJP MPs, visited the chief minister of Delhi on Thursday to check on her condition, a day after she was attacked during a ‘Jan Sunwai’ event. Delhi BJP MPs meet chief minister Rekha Gupta a day after she was attacked during ‘Jan Sunvai’.(PTI)

The accused, Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai (41), was sent to five days of police custody. He was produced before a magistrate at Dwarka late Wednesday night.

“Today, we, seven MPs from Delhi, came to meet Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. I want to assure the people of Delhi not to be worried. Our chief minister Rekha Gupta is a ‘sherni’. Her morale is completely intact, and she is stable,” said Bansuri Swaraj.

The BJP Lok Sabha MP also issued a warning to the chief minister’s opponents, saying the attack they attempted yesterday will not break her spirit. “As I said, Rekha Gupta is a ‘sherni,’ and she will continue to work ahead with the same courage and determination,” Swaraj told PTI.

Following the attack, the Union government has provided the chief minister with a ‘Z’ category VIP security cover, PTI reported, citing official sources.

She and her official residence will now be protected by the VIP Security Group (VSG), which also safeguards Union home minister Amit Shah and members of the Congress Gandhi family.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has taken charge of her security on the directions of the Union home ministry, with a team of 22-25 armed commandos on duty around the clock, the report added.

Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, who visited the chief minister at her residence on Thursday morning, said she sustained serious physical injuries and was in a state of “shock,” but had been reviewing files from home since the attack.

He reiterated that the assault appeared deliberate and added that the accused is a “professional criminal” with a history of serious offences.

With PTI inputs