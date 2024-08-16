New Delhi, A court here has acquitted a man, his father and two brothers from the charges of cruelty and causing dowry death, saying there were "material inconsistencies" in the testimonies of prosecution witnesses. Delhi court acquits husband, in-laws of dowry death charge

Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Pahuja was hearing the case against Gaurav, his father Sewak Ram and brothers Sugar Shri and Saurav who were accused of harassing the deceased, Neetu, for dowry, because of which she committed suicide by hanging in February 2018.

According to the prosecution, the couple got married in 2016, following which Gaurav and his family members used to demand dowry and beat Neetu. Two months after she gave birth to a girl, the harassment increased to such an extent that she took the extreme step.

In a recent order, the court noted that the prosecution had relied on the testimonies of the deceased's mother and minor brother but discrepancies, contradictions and vague allegations marred their depositions.

So they did not support the prosecution's case, nor did they inspire confidence, the court said.

It, however, noted some transcripts of the phone calls and chats of Neetu with her husband and mother, two days before she committed suicide.

"Bare perusal of the transcripts reflects that everything sounds normal between the deceased and the accused and the chat ended by 'bye' from both sides,” the court said.

It said the transcript about the calls between Neetu and her mother on the same date showed normal things being discussed, and there was not a whisper about harassment or demand of dowry, the court said.

It said that this contradictory evidence dented the prosecution’s version.

"A cumulative consideration of the overall evidence on the facet of dowry leaves this court unconvinced about the truthfulness of the charge qua the accused persons. The prosecution has failed to prove this indispensable component of the two offences beyond a reasonable doubt," the court said.

"In view of the material inconsistencies in the testimony of the prosecution witnesses, this court is of the view that the prosecution has miserably failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt… Therefore, the accused persons are hereby acquitted," it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.