Delhi court allows Robert Vadra to travel abroad on medical grounds

A Delhi court, which is hearing a money laundering case against Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on Monday allowed him to travel to the US and the Netherlands for six weeks on medical grounds.

Vadra is facing investigations by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds.

It, however, did not allow Vadra to go to the UK. Vadra’s counsel KTS Tulsi told the court that his client will not go to the UK “in view of the objections raised by the ED regarding...”

The businessman had submitted his itinerary to the court seeking permission to travel to London, New York and the Netherlands. The agency had opposed Vadra’s plea, saying two other co-accused, Sanjay Bhandari and Sonia Bhandari were staying in Britain. It feared that if Vadra was allowed to travel to London, he might tamper with the evidence. Special CBI judge Arvind Kumar, while allowing Vadra to travel abroad, asked him to furnish a bank guarantee of ~25 lakh, inform the court of his arrival in India within 24 hours and to “join investigation within 72 hours of so informed by the IO [investigating officer]”.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 01:00 IST