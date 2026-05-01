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Delhi court grants bail to I-PAC director after ED no objection

The special public prosecutor told the court that without any prejudice to rights and contentions of ED during trial, the agency was not opposing Chandel’s bail

Published on: May 01, 2026 09:58 am IST
By Arnabjit Sur, New Delhi
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A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to political consultancy firm I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel in a money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), after the federal agency did not oppose Chandel’s appeal, noting the cooperation extended by him during the probe.

The counsel for the accused, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, submitted that since ED had not opposed the bail plea. (Representative file photo)

In a four-page order passed by additional sessions judge Amit Bansal of Patiala House Courts, the judge said that Chandel was being let out on bail on a personal bond of 2 lakhs and one surety of the like amount.

During the proceedings, special public prosecutor Simon Benjamin told the court that without any prejudice to the rights and contentions of ED during the trial, the agency was not opposing Chandel’s bail, however, it requested the court to impose appropriate conditions upon the accused while he is released.

The investigating officer of the case further told the court that Chandel provided “certain valuable leads and information relevant to the ongoing investigation”.

The counsel for the accused, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, submitted that since ED had not opposed the bail plea, the twin conditions of Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which reverses the burden of proof on the accused, would not be applicable in the present case.

It further claimed that the unaccounted money was used for election-related expenses and to influence public perception during campaigns.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arnabjit Sur

Arnabjit Sur is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times' Legal Bureau. He covers Delhi's district courts. Previously, he has covered crime in the city.

enforcement directorate prevention of money laundering act
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