Rahul Gandhi gets court NOC for issuance of new passport

A Delhi court on Friday granted a no objection certificate (NOC) to Rahul Gandhi for issuance of a fresh passport valid for three years, as the Congress leader had surrendered his diplomatic passport upon his disqualification as an MP earlier this year.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gandhi is scheduled to visit the United States in the first week of June during which he will attend meetings and interact with university students.

The court granted the issuance of the passport for three years, instead of 10, the period for which it is normally issued, following an objection by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy who pointed at an ongoing money laundering probe linked with the National Herald newspaper against the Congress leader.

“This court, after going through the submissions of both the sides and after perusal of the records, is of the view that ends of justice would suffice if the applicant/accused is granted NOC for renewal of passport of the applicant as per rules for a period of three years,” additional chief metropolitan magistrate Vaibhav Mehta said in his order.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Opposing Gandhi’s application, Swamy said that several cases are pending against Gandhi and allowing him to travel would hamper the ongoing probe linked to the National Herald newspaper. He also said that the Congress leader should not be treated at par with an ordinary citizen and the NOC should be granted only for a year and be periodically reviewed.

Appearing for Gandhi, advocate Tarannum Cheema said no travel restriction was imposed by another judge while granting the Congress leader bail in 2015.