Delhi Covid-19: Delta variant detected in 80% samples sent for genome sequencing

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday the Delta variant of coronavirus (Covid-19) disease has been detected in at least 80 per cent of the samples sent for genome sequencing during the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital. He further said that more than 80 per cent of fresh cases being reported in Delhi are also of Delta variant, Jain said.Delhi reported 52 new Covid-19 cases, 45 recoveries and one death in the last 24 hours. At present, there are 504 active cases.

According to a report in The Times of India, data shared by the health department during a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) found delta variant of Covid-19 was present in 83.3 per cent samples sent for genome sequencing in July. The figures were 81.7 per cent and 88. 6 per cent in May and June, respectively, while in April it was detected in 53.9 per cent. The Delta variant (B.1.617.2) is a sublineage of the Kappa variant that was first detected in Maharashtra.

The other strain of the virus that was detected in samples sent for genome sequencing to the National Centre for Disease Control by the Delhi government was the Alpha variant.

Dr Arun Gupta, president of the Delhi Medical Council, said the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is not over yet and dominance of the Delta variant in samples is proof of that. At its peak, the second wave of the virus had wreaked havoc across the national capital earlier this year with a large number of cases and deaths being reported on a daily basis, coupled with a massive shortage of medical oxygen.

“The variant is still in circulation. We are seeing fewer cases in Delhi because many people have been exposed to it already,” Dr Gupta was quoted as saying in the report.