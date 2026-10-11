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Jantar Mantar stays barricaded, 30 traffic choke points flagged as Delhi braces for more protests today

The 30 locations flagged by the traffic police include the Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road roundabout.

Updated on: Oct 11, 2026, 10:15:19 IST
By Hemani Bhandari
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Security arrangements remained in place across the Capital on Sunday, for a second consecutive day amid possibility of fresh protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with the Delhi Traffic Police warning of likely disruptions at 30 key points from 6am.

Police said that 7,000 people were detained in Delhi amid CJP's Jantar Mantar protest on Saturday.
Police said that 7,000 people were detained in Delhi amid CJP's Jantar Mantar protest on Saturday.

The restrictions, which will be enforced depending on the prevailing situation, are likely to affect several stretches in New Delhi and Central Delhi, including roads around Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street and key government establishments. Commuters have been advised to avoid non-essential travel and keep additional time in hand, particularly if travelling to railway stations, inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) and the airport through these areas.

The 30 locations flagged by the traffic police include the Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road roundabout, Patel Chowk, Windsor Palace, Rail Bhawan, Gol Dak Khana, Mandi House, Jhandewalan and Panchkuian roundabouts, besides the Tolstoy Road-Janpath crossing and the Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg crossing.

Also read | 7,000 held, 41,000 personnel foil Gyanesh Kumar stir in Delhi; sporadic protests persist

Deep Dive

Which Delhi roads and junctions may face traffic restrictions during the protests?

Traffic may be regulated at 30 flagged points, including roads around Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place, Parliament Street, Patel Chowk, Mandi House and key flyovers. Restrictions will depend on the prevailing situation.

Are Delhi Metro stations and trains running during the protest-related restrictions?

All Delhi Metro station gates reopened after Saturday’s closure, and interchange facilities were available. The Railways said trains would run on their regular schedules on Sunday.

Why are roads around Jantar Mantar barricaded?

Security personnel and barricades were deployed to prevent protesters from entering the New Delhi district amid planned demonstrations demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Police cited security concerns when denying permission for the protest.
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On Sunday too, Jantar Mantar and its approach roads remained barricaded, while security personnel remained deployed at key intersections across central Delhi. The New Delhi district remains divided into 20 zones, each headed by a deputy commissioner of police-rank officer, with barricades installed at 37 identified points to prevent protesters from entering the area.

Also read | Farmers stopped at Noida-Delhi border amid CJP protest

On Saturday, about 41,000 security personnel turned the Capital into a fortress to thwart a planned protest demanding Kumar’s resignation over alleged regularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The forces launched an unprecedented clampdown that saw the detention of 7,000 people and left large chunks of Delhi deserted.

Four former chief ministers and the leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) – a satirical movement that forced the resignation of then education minister Dharmendra Pradhan three months ago – were among those detained as police cracked down on students, lawyers and politicians, successfully refusing passage to Jantar Mantar. Yet, sporadic protests bubbled up at different points of the city throughout the day, even as police rushed to smother the stirs.

Also read | Deployment, detention, surveillance: How Delhi Police kept Jantar Mantar off-limits

Reeling, the CJP announced a second consecutive day of stirs on Sunday, when the Supreme Court will also hold a special sitting to hear pleas filed against the controversial crackdown. The Opposition – which had brought central Delhi to a halt last week – has already declared fresh protests from Monday.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Hemani Bhandari

Hemani Bhandari is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times in New Delhi, where she reports on crime, policing, governance and social issues. With over a decade of experience in journalism, she specialises in combining on-ground reporting with evidence-based storytelling to examine the human impact of public policy, law enforcement and urban governance. Over the years, she has reported extensively on major developments in the capital, including crime investigations, civic challenges, protests, and issues affecting vulnerable communities. As a Special Correspondent, she focuses on producing exclusive investigations, enterprise stories and long-form features that go beyond daily news cycles. She has a keen interest in using public records, official data and field reporting to uncover systemic issues and present complex subjects in an accessible manner. A graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Hemani believes in rigorous, ethical and evidence-based reporting. She is passionate about investigative journalism and continuously seeks to expand her skills in data journalism, open-source investigations and digital reporting techniques.

Get real-time updates on CJP Delhi Protest LIVE , breaking headlines, and top India News, breaking headlines, and real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get real-time updates on CJP Delhi Protest LIVE , breaking headlines, and top India News, breaking headlines, and real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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