Hundreds of farmers and workers headed to Delhi to join a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party were restricted at Chapargarh village and the Yamuna Expressway toll plaza by police, leading to skirmishes and heated exchanges on Saturday. In UP's Meerut, farmers affiliated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) clashed with police during a protest in support of the CJP on Saturdat, October 10. (PTI)

According to the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), hundreds of BKU-affiliated farmers set out in tractors and trolleys following a protest call by the union’s national spokesperson, Rakesh Tikait. The farmers were stopped at Chapargarh village and the Yamuna Expressway toll plaza using barricades.

The confrontation reportedly involved heated exchanges and pushing and shoving between the farmers and police personnel. The farmers subsequently staged a sit-in at the toll plaza and raised slogans.