Farmers stopped at Noida-Delhi border amid CJP protest
BKU-affiliated farmers travelled in tractors and trolleys following a call by Rakesh Tikait and later staged a sit-in at the toll plaza.
Hundreds of farmers and workers headed to Delhi to join a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party were restricted at Chapargarh village and the Yamuna Expressway toll plaza by police, leading to skirmishes and heated exchanges on Saturday.
According to the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), hundreds of BKU-affiliated farmers set out in tractors and trolleys following a protest call by the union’s national spokesperson, Rakesh Tikait. The farmers were stopped at Chapargarh village and the Yamuna Expressway toll plaza using barricades.
The confrontation reportedly involved heated exchanges and pushing and shoving between the farmers and police personnel. The farmers subsequently staged a sit-in at the toll plaza and raised slogans.
Deep Dive
Also read: ‘Delhi will not be held hostage’: CM Rekha Gupta targets CJP, Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi after police crackdown
Pawan Khatana, BKU national general secretary and state spokesperson, said: “Stopping farmers from going to Delhi is the murder of democracy. The government should have listened to them instead of stopping them.”
The union stated that its protest at the toll plaza would continue in opposition to the police action and its future course of action will be decided based on Tikait’s directions.
In a separate development, members of the Kisan Sabha and Kisan Ekta Sangh staged a demonstration outside a Greater Noida high-rise, demanding the release of detained farmer leaders and activists and the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMaria Khan
Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.Read More