Kamal Haasan reacts to Elon Musk's tweets, says Indians will internally address strengths and shortcomings: ‘India is a democracy, not a colony’

Kamal Haasan , actor and Member of Parliament (MP) in the Rajya Sabha representing Tamil Nadu, has now responded to these claims in a new post on his X account on Friday.

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday alleged that Starlink was being “blocked by certain oligarchs” in India to protect their “monopolistic chokehold” over the country, as the satellite internet company continues to await final clearances to begin commercial services. In a post on X, Musk said Starlink was licensed in more than 165 countries and had spent five years complying with Indian laws and government requirements. “So why still no license?” he asked. “Is Ambani the real boss of India?” he added.

What did Kamal Haasan say about Elon Musk’s claims that Starlink is being blocked in India?

What did Kamal Haasan say about Elon Musk’s claims that Starlink is being blocked in India?

India must welcome competition in satellite internet, from Indian and global providers, whoever offers the most practical and affordable last-mile solution for those in remote regions. In countries with lower per-capita incomes, satellite internet must be affordable too. High subscription fees and equipment costs risk putting it beyond the reach of ordinary households. Connectivity must bridge the digital divide, not create a new one."

He added, "India knows our networks and spectrum are strategic infrastructure, not merely commercial assets. India’s national security safeguards are non-negotiable.

Every country makes choices based on its own interests. Those in the West cannot preach free markets while practicing protectionism at home. USA imposed 100% tariffs on Chinese EVs to protect its domestic industry, just as India takes measures to protect its own domestic manufacturers. Both India and the US have restricted Huawei over security concerns. One cannot demand a level playing field from others only when it suits its own agenda."