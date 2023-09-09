Delhi Declaration may get E for…: Cong leader says Ukraine statement ‘cop out’

As India at its G20 presidency achieves 100% consensus in the New Delhi declaration after changing the text on Ukraine, Congress leader Manish Tewari said it is just clever drafting. "Rather than unequivocally condemning the aggression on Ukraine you get a formulation where reiteration of National positions becomes a Raison d'état I.e. National positions of aggressors and those who condemned the aggression are equated & harmonised," Manish Tewari observed. "The irony of finding middle ground and consensus in Multi Lateral fora could not have been more poignantly articulated..." Tewari tweeted.

The 37-page declaration got the support of all world leaders as PM Modi announced at the start of the season session on the opening day of the two-day summit. "Friends, we have just got good news, with the hard work of our teams, and with the cooperation of you all, there is consensus on the New Delhi G20 Summit Leaders' Declaration," Modi said.

India's G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said the Declaration was historic and path-breaking as it achieved 100 per cent consensus. "With 83 paras and absolutely no dissent, no footnotes, no chair summaries - the #NewDelhiLeadersDeclaration symbolises unparalleled global consensus. Steered by the vision of PM @narendramodi, #G20India Presidency has delivered phenomenal action on high ambitions for the world," Amitabh Kant said.

On Ukraine, the Delhi Declaration said: "Concerning the war in Ukraine, while recalling the discussion in Bali, we reiterated our national positions and resolutions adopted at the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly (A/RES/ES-11/1 and A/RES/ES-11/6) and underscored that all states must act in a manner consistent with the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter in its entirety. In line with the UN Charter, all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible."

There has been no direct mention of Russia.

In the Bali Declaration, G20 said it "deplores in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine" and demanded Moscow's "complete and unconditional withdrawal" from Kyiv.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said Bali was Bali and New Delhi is New Delhi. "In regards to the comparison with the Bali declaration, I can only say Bali was Bali and New Delhi is New Delhi. Bali was a year ago, the situation was different. Many things have happened since then," Jaishankar said.

