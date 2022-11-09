Strong tremors in Delhi, neighbouring areas after 6.3 magnitude quake in Nepal

Tremors that lasted for many seconds were felt across Delhi the early hours of Wednesday after a strong earthquake in Nepal. The magnitude of the earthquake was 6.3 and it occurred at 1.57am. The epicentre of the earthquake was Nepal, National centre for seismology informed.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal," National center for seismology tweeted.

This is the second earthquake to hit Nepal in around five hours as an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 was reported in Nepal at 8:52 pm on Tuesday.

Several users took to social media platforms after the tremors were felt in the national capital.

Some users also shared videos from the moment the earthquake was felt in Delhi.

“Did the Earthquake wake you up too??,” a user asked on Twitter while another said that the tremors were “scary”.

A Delhi disaster management authority official told HT that no call has been received yet at emergency operation center about any damages following the earthquake.

