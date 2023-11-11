Minor earthquake of magnitude 2.6 hits Delhi-NCR
A minor earthquake measuring 2.6 jolted the national capital on Saturday. “Earthquake of Magnitude:2.6, Occurred on 11-11-2023, 15:36:53 IST, Lat: 28.80 & Long: 77.20, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: North District,Delhi, India," the National Center for Seismology posted on social media platform X.Last week, an earthquake of magnitude 5.6 had jolted Nepal with tremors being felt across the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). The tremors were felt days after a 6.4 magnitude had hit Nepal, killing 153 people and injuring 160 in the worst earthquake since 2015. The November 3 earthquake had its epicenter in Nepal at a depth of ten kilometers. The citizens in Delhi-NCR rushed out of their homes as the earthquake shook buildings. On November 7, three earthquake of over 4 magnitude hit western Nepal's Jajarkot, injuring 16 people. “Sixteen people were injured when three aftershocks with more than 4 magnitude hit Jajarkot in Western Nepal on Monday afternoon. Ten people were injured in Rukum West and six others were injured in Jajarkot,” officials told news agency Reuters.