Delhi Earthquake LIVE Updates: Strong tremors rock parts of North India, epicentre in Nepal

Delhi Earthquake LIVE Updates: A powerful earthquake rattled parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday, causing panic among residents.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya steps out of Nirman Bhawan as tremors rock Delhi-NCR.(X/@RiCkY_847)

According to the initial assessments conducted by the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.2 and a depth of 5 km. The epicenter of the quake was located in Nepal.

The seismic event, which lasted for more than 40 seconds, prompted people to quickly exit their homes in response to the intense shaking.