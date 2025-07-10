Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
Delhi earthquake today: Do's and donts as strong tremors jolt capital

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 10, 2025 09:32 AM IST

Delhi earthquake today: Experts advise that one should run outside as soon as the tremors stop — do not use a lift/elevator.

Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas on Thursday morning.  Soon after the earthquake, the National Disaster Response Force issued an advisory for those in Delhi.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 shook parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning, according to initial reports.(ANI)
What to do before an Earthquake

  • Consult a structural engineer to make your house earthquake‑resistant.
  • Repair deep plaster cracks on walls and ceilings.
  • Fasten shelves securely to walls; place heavy / large objects on lower shelves.
  • Have an emergency kit ready.
  • Develop an emergency communication plan for family.
  • Learn the technique of “Drop — Cover — Hold.”

During an Earthquake

  • Stay calm and do not panic.
  • DROP under a table; COVER your head with one hand and HOLD the table until the tremors stop.
  • Run outside as soon as the tremors stop — do NOT use a lift/elevator.
  • When outside, move away from buildings, trees, walls, and poles.
  • When inside a vehicle, pull over in an open place and remain inside; avoid bridges.

After an Earthquake

  • Avoid entering damaged buildings.
  • If trapped in rubble:

Do not light a matchstick.

Cover your mouth with a cloth.

  • Tap on a pipe or wall.
  • Sound a whistle.
  • Shout only as a last resort.
  • Use stairs and not lifts/elevators.

