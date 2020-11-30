e-paper
Home / India News / Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai discharged from hospital, to remain in home isolation

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai discharged from hospital, to remain in home isolation

After being tested positive for coronavirus on November 26, Gopal Rai was admitted to Max hospital on the same day.

india Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 11:34 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
New Delhi
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.(ANI)
         

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has been discharged from Max Hospital in the national capital late Sunday evening.

After being tested positive for coronavirus on November 26, Rai was admitted to Max hospital on the same day. The Minister’s health is now stable and he will be observed and treated by doctors under home isolation, an official said.

“After initial symptoms, I underwent corona test and the report has come positive. Those who have come to my contact in the last few days, please take care and get yourself tested,” Rai had tweeted when he contracted the virus.

Earlier, Rai’s cabinet colleague and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tested Covid-19 positive but later he recovered.

Delhi reported 4,906 new Covid-19 cases, 6,325 recoveries, and 68 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total positive cases in the national capital have reached 5,66,648 including 5,22,491 recoveries, 35,091 active cases, and 9,066 deaths.

