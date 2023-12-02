Delhi excise policy case: ED files 1st charge sheet against AAP MP Sanjay Singh under PMLA

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed its first charge sheet against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) parliamentarian Sanjay Singh in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh has been in Tihar jail since October 4.

The charge sheet was filed against Sanjay Singh levelling charges against the AAP leader under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the money laundering case attached to the Delhi excise policy case.

The charge sheet filed by ED is the fifth supplementary charge sheet in the case and also names one other accused. The AAP leader will be charged under money laundering charges due to alleged evidence linking him to the case.

Sanjay Singh is currently in Tihar jail in Delhi, after ED arrested him on October 4. Singh was also named as the key conspirator in the excise policy case and had allegedly taken ₹2 crore bribe from accused-turned-approver Dinesh Arora.

After his arrest, the ED had said in a statement, "Sanjay Singh is a key conspirator in the Delhi liquor scam. He is closely associated with a number of accused and suspects, including (businessmen) Dinesh Arora and Amit Arora. Singh has exploited and has gained illegal money/kickbacks which are proceeds of crime generated from the liquor policy (2021-22) scam. Further, he has also played a role in conspiracy with others with respect to the excise policy 2020-21."

About Delhi excise policy case

The Delhi excise policy, brought on by the AAP government, saw the exit of government from the alcohol retail business. Under this policy, over 800 private liquor shops were opened across the national capital. LG VK Saxena later recommended a CBI probe alleging exchange of bribes in return for awarding liquor licenses.

The Delhi government later withdrew the policy.