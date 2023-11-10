Delhi excise policy case: Judicial custody of Sanjay Singh extended till Nov 24

A Delhi court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh till November 24 in the excise policy case, ANI reported.Singh was arrested on October 4 by the Enforcement Directorate after being questioned by the agency in connection with its money laundering probe into the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case.Besides Singh, former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is also in jail since February in connection with the case. The AAP leader was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and later by the ED in connection with the case.ALSO READ: If MLAs are jailed, we will hold our cabinet meets at Tihar, says AAPDelhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had been issued summons on November 2, but had skipped it.

As far as Sanjay Singh is concerned, ED has alleged that the AAP's Rajya Sabha MP played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now scrapped policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers.As per the ED chargesheet, a restaurateur named Dinesh Arora was reportedly close to both Singh and Sisodia. Arora was arrested by the CBI in July this year. According to ED, he met Sanjay Singh, through whom he came in contact with Sisodia at a party in his restaurant.

The ED has alleged that Arora received a call from Singh in 2020 who sought funding from other restaurateurs for the Delhi assembly elections. Arora allegedly spoke to several restaurant owners and arranged cheques worth ₹82 lakh for collection of party funds for the Delhi elections held that year.

Introduced in 2021, the Delhi government's excise policy came to an abrupt end after lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended probe into alleged irregularities in the implementation of the policy. As a result, the policy was scrapped and was replaced by the 2020-21 regime.

