Delhi fridge murder: Sahil killed Nikki at parking in broad daylight | 10 points

New details of the Delhi fridge murder case in which Nikki Yadav was strangled by partner Sahil Gehlot on the day of Sahil's wedding have emerged in the police investigation. The murder took place on February 10 at the parking lot of Nigam Bodh Ghat in the broad daylight between 8.30am and 9.30am, police said. Nikki and Sahil were together the night before in Sahil's cousin's car which has been tracked in the CCTV footage of various locations in Delhi at night. On February 9, Sahil got engaged and on February 10, he got married. In between, he killed Nikki, his long-time secret girlfriend, and packed the body in the refrigerator of his dhaba. Read | Kill, marry, conceal: Sahil took a ‘wedding break’ during crime

Here is the sequence of events between Feb 9 and 10 leading to the gruesome killing

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. On February 9, Nikki called Sahil as she got to know about his engagement. As they fought over Sahil keeping Nikki in the dark about his engagement and wedding (the next day), they planned to elope.

2. Sahil came to Nikki's flat at around midnight and took Nikki out. They started out in a car that belongs to Sahil's cousin. The car has been seized.

3. They went to many places including Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar.

4. They were together in the car driving around the city the entire night planning to escape the city. In the morning, Sahil started getting calls from his family members who were preparing for the wedding. The duo started fighting again and Sahil strangled Nikki with the mobile charging cable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. After killing Nikki, Sahil drove 40km from Kashmere Gate to Najafgarh without any stop. The entire time Nikki's body was strapped in the front seat of the car, with the seat belt.

6. At the dhaba, Sahil parked his car and shifted the body to the car's boot and closed down the dhaba.

7. Then Sahil reached home and joined the wedding celebration at Madothi village.

8. Around 1am on February 11, he returned to his village with his newlywed wife.

9. When everyone fell asleep, Sahil left for the dhaba in his own car. There he shifted the body to a refrigerator.

10. Sahil took Nikki's phone, switched it off and deleted all chats and call details.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON