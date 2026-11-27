Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma announced on Thursday that the Delhi government will open former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' residence for a media tour initially, and later to the public.

Delhi plans to open Arvind Kejriwal’s former residence for media and public tours. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The minister said a ticketing system will be set up for reservation of visits for the public by this week.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

"The doors of Sheesh Mahal will open from tomorrow. We will show it to the media," Verma said in a post on X in Hindi, along with a video attached of Kejriwal's first oath-taking ceremony as chief minister of Delhi.

"Looking at public demand, we will open 'Sheesh Mahal' for public tour. We will show the biggest example of corruption to people, that how one person who said he will not even use a government vehicle, had built the lavish residence for himself by demolishing several other houses," the minister had said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read

{{^usCountry}} Initially, media tours will be organised; later on, the public can buy tickets and see the interiors of the residence, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Initially, media tours will be organised; later on, the public can buy tickets and see the interiors of the residence, he added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

According to officials, the ticket price is likely to be around ₹20 and for senior citizens and college students, the entry would be free.

Earlier, the government also announced plans to rope in a private hospitality firm to manage the residence, which would be used for official conferences, lunches and meetings.

Also Read

"The public viewing will be for a limited period of time; after that, the plan to hand it over to a private hospitality company is in the works; it will be finalised soon," a senior government official said.

The 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow, where former Kejriwal lived during his tenure as chief minister from 2015 to 2024, was nicknamed "Sheesh Mahal" by the BJP to highlight the alleged corruption by the Aam Aadmi Party and its national convener during the Assembly polls held in February 2025.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

To maintain these facilities, around 10 staff members are deployed, carrying out sweeping and cleaning of the property. After the Kejriwal family moved out of the controversial residence, PWD carried out an extensive audit of the interiors of the bungalow.