The Delhi government on Friday opened the former official residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at 6 Flagstaff Road to the media.

Arvind Kejriwal lived in the bungalow with his family from 2015 until October 2024. He vacated the property after resigning as chief minister. (PTI) more less

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The chief ministerial bungalow, which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calls “Sheesh Mahal”, has been a political flashpoint over allegations of excessive expenditure on its renovation.

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Visuals showed purported price tags on several items inside the bungalow, including a centre table, television, sofa and powder room fittings. The residence will soon be opened to the public, people aware of the matter said.

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{{^usCountry}} The bungalow became a major political issue ahead of the February 2025 Delhi assembly elections, with the BJP repeatedly accusing the then AAP government of spending public money on lavish renovations of the chief minister’s residence. Kejriwal and his family lived in the bungalow for nearly a decade, from 2015 until October 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bungalow became a major political issue ahead of the February 2025 Delhi assembly elections, with the BJP repeatedly accusing the then AAP government of spending public money on lavish renovations of the chief minister’s residence. Kejriwal and his family lived in the bungalow for nearly a decade, from 2015 until October 2024. {{/usCountry}}

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The controversy gained fresh traction after a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, tabled in the Delhi Assembly in March this year, pegged the expenditure on renovation and construction at ₹33.66 crore, against an initial preliminary estimate of ₹7.91 crore.

The BJP has cited the audit findings to accuse the previous AAP government of irregularities in the renovation. AAP, however, rejected the allegations, describing them as baseless and politically motivated.