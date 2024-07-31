Delhi govt plans to introduce bill to regulate coaching centres

The Delhi government plans to introduce a bill to regulate coaching centres in the Capital by specifying requirements such as minimum infrastructure, qualifications of the teachers, and fees, education minister Atishi announced on Wednesday. Three students died in the basement of Rau’s IAS Circle coaching centre on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

The announcement came four days after the death of three students in the basement of a coaching institute as water from an adjacent flooded road inundated it in Rajendra Nagar triggered protests.

Atishi said the proposed law will be on the lines of legislation regulating private schools, hospitals, and nursing homes. “...[the proposed law will] regulate all coaching centres in Delhi. It will be part of a long-term solution,” Atishi said. “...fees will also be regulated because the coaching centres charge unregulated fees. The coaching centres will be stopped from issuing misleading advertisements.”

Atishi said the process regulating coaching centres will not be one-time. “...regular inspections of the coaching centres will be done.”

Atishi said the government has invited students preparing at coaching centres for a consultation at the secretariat. “The people most aware of the illegality of the coaching centres are the students who study there. That is why consultation with them is important,” said Atishi.

She added the consultation with the owners of the coaching centres is not justified at this point. “We will form a committee for bringing the [proposed law]...it will have students from coaching centres apart from Delhi government officers. We have released an email address (coaching.law.feedback@gmail.com) to get feedback from the people. We request the people of Delhi, especially the students to submit their feedback.” Atishi said the proposed law will align with the requirement of the students.

The death of the students at Rau’s IAS Study Circle last Saturday triggered a fresh blame game between Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party.