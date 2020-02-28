e-paper
Delhi govt to give Rs 25,000 to those who have lost their homes: Kejriwal

The Delhi government announced alternative accommodation for those survivors whose homes have been destroyed in the violence which spanned over three days in the national capital.

india Updated: Feb 28, 2020 18:11 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Delhi government has begun distributing food in the riot-affected areas. A number of trucks loaded with food and relief material have been sent to several localities of northeast Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced a slew of measures for those affected by the violent riots that rocked northeast Delhi and promised swift aid and rehabilitation for all survivors. The Delhi government also announced Rs 25,000 aid for all those who lost their homes in the arson.

“There are 4 subdivisions in the area. Normally there would have been 4 SDMs, but now we have appointed 18 SDMs there. They are going among the public and talking to them. We have also appointed 4 night SDMs in the area to help people in case they need any kind of help at night,” Kejriwal said at a news briefing.

“The Delhi government has begun distributing food in the riot-affected areas. A number of trucks loaded with food and relief material have been sent to several localities of northeast Delhi,” he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party-led government has announced alternative accommodation for those survivors whose homes have been destroyed in the violence which spanned over three days in the national capital. “We’ve made arrangements for accommodation at 9 of our Rain Baseras, and local community centres for people whose houses are completely burnt down or those who cannot go back to their homes. If needed, we will also arrange temporary tents for people,” the Delhi chief minister said.

At least 42 people, including a police head constable and an IB staffer have died while around 200 people have sustained serious injuries in the violence that engulfed pockets in north-east Delhi.

