Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Delhi grapples with water shortage amid severe heatwave
india news

Delhi grapples with water shortage amid severe heatwave

The level in the Wazirabad pond has dropped to 670.7 feet, the lowest so far this year. It was 671.80 feet on Thursday.
Water shortage in Delhi (AFP)
Published on May 15, 2022 05:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

With the Yamuna drying up under the blazing sun and Haryana not responding to SOS calls, authorities in Delhi are barely meeting drinking water demand in several areas, officials said on Saturday.

The level in the Wazirabad pond has dropped to 670.7 feet, the lowest so far this year. It was 671.80 feet on Thursday.

The pond level had dropped to 667 feet on July 11 last year, prompting the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to move the Supreme Court seeking directions to Haryana to release additional water in the Yamuna.

The DJB has written to the Haryana Irrigation Department thrice in this connection in a fortnight — on May 12, May 3 and April 30.

“Even flow via CLC (Carrier-Lined Channel) and DSB (Delhi Sub-Branch) is fluctuating... This will affect water production adversely. Due to peak summer, the water requirement is more,” the SOS sent on Thursday said.

“It is requested to supply 150 cusec of raw water additionally...,” it said.

RELATED STORIES

According to officials, there has been no response from the neighbouring state whatsoever, leaving Delhi to fend for itself.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
heatwave delhi weather
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP