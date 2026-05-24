Delhi Gymkhana Club news LIVE: Govt orders handover by June 5; members to write to L&DO seeking clarity
Delhi Gymkhana Club news LIVE: An order to vacate the iconic Gymkhana Club of Delhi has sparked reactions. The order, signed by deputy land and development officer Suchit Goyal, describes the premises as falling within a “highly sensitive and strategic area” of the capital.
Delhi Gymkhana Club Live updates: The Union government on Friday ordered the iconic Delhi Gymkhana Club to hand over its 27.3-acre premises at 2, Safdarjung Road to the Land & Development Office (L&DO) by June 5, invoking a public purpose clause in the original lease deed. The order signed by deputy land and development officer Suchit Goyal, describes the premises as falling within a “highly sensitive and strategic area” of the capital and says they are critically required for strengthening defence infrastructure and public security purposes. ...Read More
The Delhi Gymkhana Club on Saturday informed its members through a notice that it had sought an urgent meeting with officials from the ministry of housing and urban affairs to ensure uninterrupted functioning of the club. The club added that it will write to the Land and Development Office seeking clarity on several issues, news agency PTI reported.
Nestled in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi, the Delhi Gymkhana Club stands adjacent to the Prime Minister’s residence on Lok Kalyan Marg. The club was founded in 1913 as the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club, renamed after Independence, and is today among the country’s oldest elite institutional clubs.
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- Sun, 24 May 2026 11:51:20 am
Delhi Gymkhana Club Live updates: Delhi Gymkhana Club to write to L&DO seeking clarity on handover order
Delhi Gymkhana Club Live updates: The Delhi Gymkhana Club has said that it will write to the Land and Development Office seeking clarity on several issues after the Centre asked the club to hand over its premises by June 5.
In an official communication to its members, the club said the Centre has asked it to hand over its premises in Lutyens' Delhi to "strengthen and secure defence infrastructure" and for other public security purposes.
The club said it received the notice on May 22 from the Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, seeking "re-entry and resumption" of the 27.3-acre land parcel, which is located on 2, Safdarjung Road, adjacent to the prime minister's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg.
"Pursuant to the sudden development, the Gymkhana Club met today on an urgent basis and after detailed deliberation decided to file an immediate response to the L&DO requesting clarity on several issues in the interest of the members and employees of the club," it said.
-PTI
- Sun, 24 May 2026 11:50:32 am
Delhi Gymkhana Club Live updates: ‘If you send it elsewhere…’: After a century of power, Delhi Gymkhana Club ordered to vacate
Delhi Gymkhana Club Live updates: In the geography of Delhi power, few addresses have carried the weight of 2, Safdarjung Road. For over a century, the Delhi Gymkhana Club’s 27.3 acres — a perpetual lease in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi, flanked by the country’s most sensitive government establishments — served as the capital’s most enduring informal institution: the place where those who ran India came, after hours, to be among their own.
“For many people, elderly people who spent all their lives here, it has become a home — it’s like a temple,” said AS Dulat, who lead the Research and Analysis Wing and subsequently served as Prime Minister’s advisor on Kashmir.
A former president of the club, he was unsparing on the question of relocation: “There is no compensation or compromise on this. Either you have a club or you don’t have a club. Most people who come to the club are within walking distance. If you send the Gymkhana Club elsewhere, it will not remain the Delhi Gymkhana.”
He pointed to its sporting legacy. “The national tennis championships have been held there, the Davis Cup has been held there, all the great Indian tennis players trained there. Now you want to shut it down, you can shut it down.”
- Sun, 24 May 2026 11:49:26 am
Delhi Gymkhana Club Live updates: If the club fails to comply, possession will be taken in accordance to the law
Delhi Gymkhana Club Live updates: Upon re-entry, the entire plot, along with all buildings, standing erections, structures, lawns, and fittings, shall vest absolutely with the President of India. Should the club fail to comply by the deadline, possession will be taken in accordance with law, the order sent to the club’s secretary added.
A copy of the order has been marked to the deputy commissioner of police concerned for necessary arrangements to maintain law and order during the takeover.
- Sun, 24 May 2026 11:37:03 am
Delhi Gymkhana Club Live updates: Friday’s order culmination of governance dispute building for years
Delhi Gymkhana Club Live updates: Nestled in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi, the Delhi Gymkhana Club stands adjacent to the Prime Minister’s residence on Lok Kalyan Marg. The club was founded in 1913 as the Imerial Delhi Gymkhana Club, renamed after Independence, and is today among the country’s oldest elite institutional clubs.
Friday’s order is the culmination of a governance dispute that has been building for years: in April 2022, the National Company Law Tribunal allowed the ministry of corporate affairs to nominate directors to the club’s general committee, citing mismanagement.
- Sun, 24 May 2026 11:25:38 am
Delhi Gymkhana Club Live updates: Members seek urgent meeting with Housing ministry; write to L&DO seeking clarity
The Delhi Gymkhana Club on Saturday informed its members through a notice that it had sought an urgent meeting with officials from the ministry of housing and urban affairs to ensure uninterrupted functioning of the club.
The club added that it will write to the Land and Development Office seeking clarity on several issues, news agency PTI reported.
- Sun, 24 May 2026 11:05:04 am
Delhi Gymkhana Club Live updates: Union government orders Delhi Gymkhana Club handover by June 5
Delhi Gymkhana Club Live updates: The Union government on Friday ordered the Delhi Gymkhana Club to hand over its 27.3-acre premises at 2, Safdarjung Road to the Land & Development Office (L&DO) by June 5, invoking a public purpose clause in the original lease deed.
The order signed by deputy land and development officer Suchit Goyal, describes the premises as falling within a “highly sensitive and strategic area” of the capital and says they are critically required for strengthening defence infrastructure and public security purposes.