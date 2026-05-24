Delhi Gymkhana Club news LIVE: Govt orders handover by June 5; members to write to L&DO seeking clarity

Delhi Gymkhana Club Live updates: The Union government on Friday ordered the iconic Delhi Gymkhana Club to hand over its 27.3-acre premises at 2, Safdarjung Road to the Land & Development Office (L&DO) by June 5, invoking a public purpose clause in the original lease deed. The order signed by deputy land and development officer Suchit Goyal, describes the premises as falling within a “highly sensitive and strategic area” of the capital and says they are critically required for strengthening defence infrastructure and public security purposes. ...Read More

The Delhi Gymkhana Club on Saturday informed its members through a notice that it had sought an urgent meeting with officials from the ministry of housing and urban affairs to ensure uninterrupted functioning of the club. The club added that it will write to the Land and Development Office seeking clarity on several issues, news agency PTI reported.

Nestled in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi, the Delhi Gymkhana Club stands adjacent to the Prime Minister’s residence on Lok Kalyan Marg. The club was founded in 1913 as the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club, renamed after Independence, and is today among the country’s oldest elite institutional clubs.