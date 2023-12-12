Delhi HC allows mother of Kerala nurse on death row to travel to Yemen

New Delhi: The Delhi high court has directed the Central government to allow Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya'a mother to travel to Yemen. Nimisha Priya is on death row for allegedly murdering a Yemeni man in 2020 in the war-ravaged country.

Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala, was sentenced to death by the trial court in Sana’a, Yemen, in 2020, for murdering a Yemeni man..(File)

The high court said Priya's mother could travel to Yemen along with Samuel Jerome, an Indian man working as a CEO of an airline in Sanaa. Jerome will help negotiate with the victim's family a blood money deal which entails sparing the woman's life in return for money.

The court has asked Priya's mother to file an affidavit saying she was travelling at her own risk. The court added she must also notify the date of travel and return from Yemen.

