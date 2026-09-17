Delhi HC objects to ‘Shoorveer’ song in Mirzapur climax, asks CBFC to decide

The Delhi high court on Thursday objected to the use of the song Shoorveer, associated with Maharana Pratap, in the climax of Mirzapur, observing that its inclusion did not appear to be in good taste, and directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to decide within a week on a proposal to replace it with background music.

The court was hearing a plea seeking removal of ‘Shoorveer’, originally composed as a tribute to Maharana Pratap, from Mirzapur’s climax sequence.

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A bench of chief justice DK Upadhyaya and justice Tejas Karia issued the direction while hearing a petition filed by Prashant Kumar Singh seeking removal of the song, which was originally composed as a tribute to the historical figure, from the film’s backdrop scenes featuring fictional gangsters.

“We have come to a situation where we are revering violence. The song prima facie does not appear to be in good taste,” the court said.

The direction came after counsel for the film’s producer submitted that the song was used during a climax sequence depicting a fight between two factions and had no connection to any comparison with Maharana Pratap. The counsel also clarified that the song was not being sung by the characters in the sequence.

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{{^usCountry}} The CBFC’s lawyer informed the court that the producer had submitted a form proposing certain modifications to the film, including replacing the song with background music. The CBFC said a decision on the proposed modifications would be taken within a week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CBFC’s lawyer informed the court that the producer had submitted a form proposing certain modifications to the film, including replacing the song with background music. The CBFC said a decision on the proposed modifications would be taken within a week. {{/usCountry}}