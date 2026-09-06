New Delhi, The Delhi High Court has quashed an FIR that was lodged following a fight between friends as the dispute has been amicably settled, and directed them to do community service at a hospital in Manipur.

Delhi HC quashes FIR arising out of fight between friends, directs community service at Manipur hospital

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Noting that the complainant and the two accused remain friends and harbour no subsisting grievance against each other, the high court said the likelihood of the proceedings culminating in a conviction is remote and continuation of the criminal proceedings would serve no useful purpose.

"… I am of the view that it would be appropriate to make the relief sought subject to undertaking community service and paying appropriate costs. The petitioner and respondent no. 4 shall undertake community service for a total of six sessions of two hours each at Regional Institute of Medical Science, Manipur," Justice Prateek Jalan said in an order passed on August 21.

The court said both the friends should report to the hospital's medical superintendent who would assign suitable duties to them. The community service should be completed within two months from the date of commencement after which the medical superintendent would issue a compliance certificate and it should be placed on court's record.

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{{^usCountry}} The court also directed the two men to collectively pay ₹10,000 to the Delhi High Court Bar Association within two weeks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court also directed the two men to collectively pay ₹10,000 to the Delhi High Court Bar Association within two weeks. {{/usCountry}}

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The court passed the order while allowing a plea seeking quashing of an FIR lodged at the Dabri Police Station here.

The FIR was registered in March last year on the complaint of a man alleging that he was residing in a rented flat with his friend and both the accused forcibly entered the premises and assaulted him and his friend.

The FIR stated that one of the victims was allegedly kicked and punched, causing him to fall headfirst onto the kitchen slab and sustain a head injury.

In its order, the court noted that the FIR did not allege use of any firearm or sharp weapon, or any separate act directed towards causing the head injury.

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The court was informed that the parties have settled the issue without any coercion or undue pressure and signed a settlement deed.

The injured person also told the court that he had recovered from his injury and was not suffering from any lasting consequence. The parties stated that they remained friends and had no subsisting grievance against each other.

The court, while quashing the FIR, noted that the dispute between the parties arose out of a quarrel between friends and it was resolved shortly after registration of the FIR.

"In these circumstances, continuation of the criminal proceedings would serve no meaningful purpose and would only perpetuate discord and animosity between parties. The ends of justice would, therefore, be better served by bringing the proceedings to a quietus," the court observed.

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