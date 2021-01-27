IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Delhi HC questions Centre's resistance to draft EIA in all vernacular languages
The bench, during the hearing, also said that the Constitution says the final notification may not be translated in all the languages, but it does not say anything about the draft which is put out for receiving public opinion.
The bench, during the hearing, also said that the Constitution says the final notification may not be translated in all the languages, but it does not say anything about the draft which is put out for receiving public opinion.
india news

Delhi HC questions Centre's resistance to draft EIA in all vernacular languages

A special bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said the government would have to understand the objections in local languages to the draft EIA and therefore, "what was the harm in translating it in all the 22 languages".
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:32 PM IST

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said it cannot understand why the Centre was "vehemently" resisting its order to translate the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) in all 22 languages in the Eight Schedule of the Constitution.

A special bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said the government would have to understand the objections in local languages to the draft EIA and therefore, "what was the harm in translating it in all the 22 languages".

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, appearing for the central government, told the bench that it has already received 20 lakh responses till date to the draft EIA and therefore, there was no need to translate it in more languages.

The ASG also claimed that translating it in all 22 languages would create a lot of administrative problems as the government "does not have the wherewithal to carry out the translations".

"It will be administratively chaotic. There will be gaping gaps in the different translations," he claimed and added that even the Constitution does not say that the notification has to be translated in all the languages.

The court, however, did not agree with the stand, saying "in modern day it cannot be a factually impossible task", but asked the government to indicate the difficulties it has in translating the draft EIA in all the languages.

The bench, during the hearing, also said that the Constitution says the final notification may not be translated in all the languages, but it does not say anything about the draft which is put out for receiving public opinion.

"We don't understand why the Union government is resisting vehemently an order of this court for translating the draft into all the languages so that everyone can understand it and respond to it," it further said.

The court gave the government time till February 25, the next date of hearing, to place on record its difficulties in translating the draft in all the languages.

The bench was hearing the government's plea seeking review of its June 30, 2020 direction to the Environment Ministry to translate the draft EIA notification in all the 22 languages within 10 days of the order and had also extended till August 11 the time for receiving remarks from the public.

The June 30, 2020 order had come on a PIL by environmental conservationist Vikrant Tongad seeking publication of the notification in all vernacular languages and also extension of the time to receive public comments on it.

The June 30 order was initially challenged by the ministry in the Supreme Court which allowed the government to withdraw its appeal and instead file a review before the high court.

The apex court also put on hold the proceedings in the contempt plea filed by Tongad for non-compliance of the June 30 direction.

Subsequently, the ministry filed a plea seeking review of the June 30 order on grounds that official documents are required to be published only in Hindi and English. 

During the hearing on Wednesday, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Tongad, told the court that while the draft has been translated in all the languages by the government, it was not publishing the same and wanted to argue on whether such translations was required under the law.

The draft EIA 2020, according to Tongad's plea, provides for post facto approval of projects and does away with public consultation in some cases.

The petition by Tongad had claimed that the draft EIA 2020 completely supersedes and replaces the existing environmental norms.

"This draft notification proposes significant changes to the existing regime, including removing public consultation entirely in certain instances, reducing the time for public consultation from 45 days to 40 days, and allowing post facto approvals for projects," it had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi high court
app
Close
e-paper
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

‘No sexual assault’ in minor’s groping: Supreme Court stays Bombay HC order

By Abraham Thomas
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:22 PM IST
The HC order had held that groping a minor girl without touching her skin did not amount to sexual assault under POCSO Act
READ FULL STORY
Close
The incident occured when the security forces were engaged in combing operations following information that a team of Maoists was moving in the forests of Chennapuram . (Image used for representation).(FILE PHOTO.)
The incident occured when the security forces were engaged in combing operations following information that a team of Maoists was moving in the forests of Chennapuram . (Image used for representation).(FILE PHOTO.)
india news

24 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district

By HT Correspondent, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:02 PM IST
  • Lon Varratu drive was launched in June 2020, and till now, 272 Maoists, including senior cadres, have surrendered in Dantewada district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The gathering of protesters at the Red Fort on Wednesday for which all farmers' unions are now laming Deep Sidhu.(PTI)
The gathering of protesters at the Red Fort on Wednesday for which all farmers' unions are now laming Deep Sidhu.(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: Farm leaders' meet to fix responsibility over R-Day riots

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:03 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

Supreme Court stays Bombay HC's 'no skin touch, no assault' verdict

By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:11 PM IST
The judgment sets a dangerous precedent, the advocate general has said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jayalalithaa’s memorial in Chennai. (File photo)
Jayalalithaa’s memorial in Chennai. (File photo)
india news

Sasikala released; AIADMK puts up show of strength at Jayalalithaa’s memorial

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:45 PM IST
chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswami inaugurated a 80-crore phoenix-themed memorial for Jayalalithaa on the Marina beach where she is buried
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bench, during the hearing, also said that the Constitution says the final notification may not be translated in all the languages, but it does not say anything about the draft which is put out for receiving public opinion.
The bench, during the hearing, also said that the Constitution says the final notification may not be translated in all the languages, but it does not say anything about the draft which is put out for receiving public opinion.
india news

Delhi HC questions Centre's resistance to draft EIA in all vernacular languages

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:32 PM IST
A special bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said the government would have to understand the objections in local languages to the draft EIA and therefore, "what was the harm in translating it in all the 22 languages".
READ FULL STORY
Close
The gathering of protesters at the Red Fort on Wednesday for which all farmers' unions are now laming Deep Sidhu. (REUTERS)
The gathering of protesters at the Red Fort on Wednesday for which all farmers' unions are now laming Deep Sidhu. (REUTERS)
india news

Red Fort breach: Farm leaders' meet to fix responsibility, fingers at Deep Sidhu

Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:51 PM IST
On Wednesday, the unions are scheduled to meet at Singhu border to chart out the future course of action. They will also decide on the accountability of what happened in the name of farmers' tractor march in the Capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers gather at Red Fort during their tractor parade on Republic Day, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Farmers gather at Red Fort during their tractor parade on Republic Day, in New Delhi. (PTI)
india news

Tourism minister Prahlad Patel visits Red Fort, condemns action of farmers

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:56 PM IST
Prahlad Patel met officers from the Archaeological Survey of India, who briefed him on the extent of the damage caused to the monument
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers gather at Red Fort during their tractor parade on Republic Day, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Farmers gather at Red Fort during their tractor parade on Republic Day, in New Delhi. (PTI)
india news

Important to respect peaceful protests: UN chief's spokesman on farmers' stir

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:21 PM IST
The Kisan Morcha has disassociated itself from those who indulged in violence during the tractor parade and alleged that some "antisocial elements" infiltrated their otherwise peaceful movement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Heavy deployment of police along with paramilitary personnel seen inside Red Fort after yesterday's clash in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/ HT photo)
Heavy deployment of police along with paramilitary personnel seen inside Red Fort after yesterday's clash in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/ HT photo)
india news

Security tight at Red Fort after clashes with farmers

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:07 PM IST
By Tuesday evening police, had removed protesters from the fort complex but a heavy security presence remained on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
VK Sasikala. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
VK Sasikala. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Ex-AIADMK leader Sasikala released from jail after four years

By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:00 PM IST
In 2017, a year after Jayalalithaa died, the Supreme Court overruled the Karnataka high court's ruling and Sasikala went to jail.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As of Monday, India distributed about 2 million shots nationwide.(HT Photo/ RajkRaj)
As of Monday, India distributed about 2 million shots nationwide.(HT Photo/ RajkRaj)
india news

India’s unusual Covid vaccine problem: Shots in abundance, but few takers

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:39 AM IST
As of Monday, only about 56% of people eligible to get the shot have stepped forward in a nation with the world’s second-worst Covid-19 outbreak.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier in the morning, the traffic police issued alerts for various places as several routes were affected post the clashes.(ANI)
Earlier in the morning, the traffic police issued alerts for various places as several routes were affected post the clashes.(ANI)
india news

Farmers protest: Heavy traffic at DND route as both lanes of Kalindi Kunj closed

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:35 AM IST
The traffic police had earlier asked the commuters to take the DND route as Ghazipur Mandi, NH-9 and NH-24 were closed for traffic movement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative Image
Representative Image
india news

Grenade attack in J&K's Kulgam, 4 Army personnel injured

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:06 PM IST
A road opening party of the Indian Army came under attack from terrorists on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akhilesh at the tractor rally that Samajwadi Party held in Saifai, Etawah on Tuesday(HT Photo)
Akhilesh at the tractor rally that Samajwadi Party held in Saifai, Etawah on Tuesday(HT Photo)
india news

Mayawati seeks repeal of farm laws, Akhilesh blames BJP for R-Day violence

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:11 AM IST
  • Akhilesh claimed the BJP government's constant neglect, insult, and accusation of farmers played a decisive role in turning farmers' anger into a rage on R-Day in Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP