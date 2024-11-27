Delhi HC refuses to entertain PIL to establish 'Sanatan Dharm Raksha Board'

A bench headed by Chief Justice Manmohan observed that it cannot issue a direction to form such a board and asked the petitioner to approach the government
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a PIL seeking the constitution of a 'Sanatan Dharm Raksha Board'.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Manmohan observed that it cannot issue a direction to the authorities to constitute such a board as the issue fell within policy domain and asked the petitioner to approach the government instead.
"You have to go to the government. We don't do this. They (MPs) will raise it in Parliament. We can't do anything in this. We can't say create a trust," the bench, also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, said.
The counsel for the petitioner 'Sanatan Hindu Sewa Sangh Trust' argued that the board was needed to protect the 'sanatan dharm' whose followers were allegedly being attacked by followers of other religions.