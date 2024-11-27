Delhi HC refuses to entertain PIL to establish 'Sanatan Dharm Raksha Board'

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a PIL seeking the constitution of a 'Sanatan Dharm Raksha Board'. The high court said that it could not issue an order to form a 'Sanatan Dharm Raksha Board' (Representative photo)

A bench headed by Chief Justice Manmohan observed that it cannot issue a direction to the authorities to constitute such a board as the issue fell within policy domain and asked the petitioner to approach the government instead.

Also Read: Delhi HC tells DJB to pay ₹22L for boy’s death in 2016

"You have to go to the government. We don't do this. They (MPs) will raise it in Parliament. We can't do anything in this. We can't say create a trust," the bench, also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, said.

Also Read: Delhi govt spending only on freebies, not infrastructure: HC

The counsel for the petitioner 'Sanatan Hindu Sewa Sangh Trust' argued that the board was needed to protect the 'sanatan dharm' whose followers were allegedly being attacked by followers of other religions.

Also Read: Allahabad HC asks Centre to decide on plea over Rahul Gandhi's citizenship by December 19: Report

He said similar boards were present for other religions but he was yet to receive any response from the Centre on his representation.

The court observed that it did not have the knowledge or capability to pass the direction sought by the petitioner.

"Writ petition is closed after giving liberty to the petitioner to approach the government," the court said.