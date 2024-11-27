Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi HC refuses to entertain PIL to establish 'Sanatan Dharm Raksha Board'

ByHT News Desk
Nov 27, 2024 01:22 PM IST

A bench headed by Chief Justice Manmohan observed that it cannot issue a direction to form such a board and asked the petitioner to approach the government

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a PIL seeking the constitution of a 'Sanatan Dharm Raksha Board'.

The high court said that it could not issue an order to form a 'Sanatan Dharm Raksha Board' (Representative photo)
The high court said that it could not issue an order to form a 'Sanatan Dharm Raksha Board' (Representative photo)

A bench headed by Chief Justice Manmohan observed that it cannot issue a direction to the authorities to constitute such a board as the issue fell within policy domain and asked the petitioner to approach the government instead.

Also Read: Delhi HC tells DJB to pay 22L for boy’s death in 2016

"You have to go to the government. We don't do this. They (MPs) will raise it in Parliament. We can't do anything in this. We can't say create a trust," the bench, also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, said.

Also Read: Delhi govt spending only on freebies, not infrastructure: HC

The counsel for the petitioner 'Sanatan Hindu Sewa Sangh Trust' argued that the board was needed to protect the 'sanatan dharm' whose followers were allegedly being attacked by followers of other religions.

Also Read: Allahabad HC asks Centre to decide on plea over Rahul Gandhi's citizenship by December 19: Report

He said similar boards were present for other religions but he was yet to receive any response from the Centre on his representation.

The court observed that it did not have the knowledge or capability to pass the direction sought by the petitioner.

"Writ petition is closed after giving liberty to the petitioner to approach the government," the court said.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On