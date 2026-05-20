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Delhi HC sets aside order staying FIR registration against Abhijit Iyer Mitra

Delhi HC sets aside order staying FIR registration against Abhijit Iyer Mitra

Published on: May 20, 2026 03:40 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Wednesday set aside an order staying a magisterial court direction to register an FIR against political commentator Abhijit Iyer Mitra for allegedly making abusive remarks against women journalists of online media outlet Newslaundry, and sent back the issue to the sessions court for fresh consideration.

Delhi HC sets aside order staying FIR registration against Abhijit Iyer Mitra

While dealing with a petition by Newslaundry editorial director Manisha Pande against the stay order by the sessions court, Justice Girish Kathpalia noted that the stay order was passed without any reasons and remarked, "This kind of stay does not convince."

The court asked the sessions court to consider Mitra's stay application afresh and pass a reasoned order within four weeks.

"With the consent of both sides, the petition is disposed of by setting aside the impugned order dated May 4, 2026, of the revisional court and the matter is remanded to it with the direction to pass a reasoned order after hearing both parties.

"Learned court of sessions is requested to dispose of the stay application as expeditiously as possible but positively within four weeks," the court ordered.

Mitra has been accused of posting derogatory tweets against Pande and eight other women journalists.

Pande had placed on record a screenshot of a tweet dated April 28, 2025, containing the alleged post, along with another tweet dated February 8, 2025, in which the accused allegedly made sexually abusive remarks against the women journalists.

In the April 23 order, the magisterial court said that the content qualified as sexually-coloured remarks and prima facie appeared intended to insult the modesty of the complainant.

The court also held that the posts disclosed cognisable offences under BNS Sections 75 and 79.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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