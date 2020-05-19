e-paper
Delhi HC tells police to speed up probe in 'Bois Locker Room' case

Delhi HC tells police to speed up probe in ‘Bois Locker Room’ case

The Delhi high court on Monday directed the city police to speed up its investigation of Bois Locker Room -- a social media group in which obscene messages and morphed pictures of underage girls were allegedly shared.

Updated: May 19, 2020 04:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The members of the group are allegedly students of at least five prominent schools in the city.
The members of the group are allegedly students of at least five prominent schools in the city. (File photo)
         

The Delhi high court on Monday directed the city police to speed up its investigation of Bois Locker Room -- a social media group in which obscene messages and morphed pictures of underage girls were allegedly shared.

The police have arrested an adult and a minor for allegedly morphing photographs and circulating obscene messages on an Instagram chat group. The members of the group are allegedly students of at least five prominent schools in the city.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh was on Monday hearing a plea seeking probe by an SIT or CBI. Judges said the cyber crime cell was already investigating the case; it disposed of the petition.

Petitioner Dev Ashish Dubey also sought protection for the girls and women who brought the matter to light.

