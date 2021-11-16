Delhi HC to hear plea seeking ban on sale, circulation of Salman Khurshid’s book on Nov 24

The Delhi high court on November 24 will hear a plea seeking to ban the sale, purchase and all forms of circulation of former Union minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s new book. Named ‘Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationwood in Our Times”, the book has drawn massive outburst over Khurshid’s comparison of Hindutva to terrorist organisations Islamic State (ISIS) and Boko Haram.

Filed by advocate Vineet Jindal via advocate Raj Kishore Chaudhary, the plea has also sought not to publish the book either in printed form or electronic. In the petition, Jindal said that Khurshid’s book “violates the fundamental right guaranteed under article 19 and 21” of the Constitution of India.

The Congress leader has been at the peak of controversy since the release of his book last week. The situation has escalated to the point that on Monday his house in Uttarakhand’s Nainital was vandalised. Khurshid’s caretaker filed a complaint to the Bhowali police station. “According to the complaint, some people were protesting in front of Salman Khurshid’s house. One of them three some inflammable material into the house due to which the wooden floor caught fire. We are looking into the matter,” Bhupinder Singh Dhoni, in charge of Bhowali police station, told HT.

As many as 20 people have been booked in the matter so far.

Khurshid shared videos and photos of the incident on Twitter and Facebook, writing that he “hoped to open these doors” his friends who have “left this calling card.” “Am I still wrong to say this cannot be Hinduism?” he further added in the post.

The Congress veteran also said on Monday that the attack was not on him, but on “Hindu religion.” “I’ve said in my book that people who do such things don’t belong to Hindu religion,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Khurshid added that Hinduism is a “beautiful religion,” which has rendered a “fantastic culture” to India and that he is “proud of it.”

