Covid +ve Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain moved to pvt hospital after condition worsens
Updated: Jun 19, 2020 17:16 IST
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain was moved from a state-run facility to a private hospital in the city for further treatment of Covid-19 after his condition deteriorated on Friday.
The 55-year-old minister tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, after initially testing negative.
He was admitted to the Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Tahirpur with high-grade fever and low oxygen saturation on Monday night. He had attended the all-party meeting held by Union home minister Amit Shah the same day.
Jain was put on intermittent oxygen to manage symptoms. He also developed pneumonia, a known complication of Covid-19.
“The oxygen support was removed once the saturation reached about 97%. However, he was not able to maintain the saturation and had to be put on oxygen intermittently,” a doctor at the government-run hospital said on condition of anonymity.
“But he was doing well. Surprisingly, he started becoming breathless [on Friday] morning. And the latest CT scan shows the pneumonia patch has increased.”
Jain was moved to the intensive care unit of the government-run hospital on Friday morning.
With his symptoms worsening, Jain was shifted to Max Hospital in Saket, according to people in both hospitals.
Jain has no co-morbid conditions. The infection usually causes severe symptoms in the elderly and those with co-morbid conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, kidney and heart disease.