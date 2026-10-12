'Please understand': Delhi high court refuses Monday hearing of plea against Jantar Mantar closure

The Delhi High Court on Monday agreed to hear a petition on Tuesday challenging the closure of Jantar Mantar as a protest site and the government’s failure to designate an alternative venue for demonstrations,

Heavy security barricades are all around the roads of Jantar Mantar in view of a protest call by AISA and CJP against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi. (Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

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However, a bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma denied the request to schedule the hearing for Monday. This comes amid protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The court also agreed to hear a petition filed by the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), seeking a probe into the alleged assault on members of the public by anti-social elements during a protest demanding Kumar’s resignation on October 10.

The petitions were mentioned before the court by counsel representing the respective parties.

Deep Dive What is the Delhi High Court being asked to decide about Jantar Mantar? The petition challenges the closure of Jantar Mantar as a protest site and the government’s failure to designate an alternative venue for demonstrations. The High Court agreed to hear it on Tuesday. Why did police restrict protests at Jantar Mantar? Police cited security concerns, the area’s proximity to important institutions and government offices, and overcrowding. They also said protest applications must be submitted at least 10 days in advance. Has the Delhi High Court ordered Jantar Mantar to reopen for protests? No. The court has agreed to hear the petition but has not issued a ruling on reopening the site. It noted that the Supreme Court is already considering the issue.

Same-day hearing denied

The lawyer appearing in the Jantar Mantar matter urged the court to take up the plea on Monday, arguing that no designated site was available for peaceful protests and that Jantar Mantar had also been closed for demonstrations.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, counsel for the NSUI also mentioned the organisation’s plea seeking an investigation into the alleged assault by anti-social elements, saying that some on the protest carried out on October 10, some outsiders entered the protest site and harassed people with lathis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, counsel for the NSUI also mentioned the organisation’s plea seeking an investigation into the alleged assault by anti-social elements, saying that some on the protest carried out on October 10, some outsiders entered the protest site and harassed people with lathis. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the court said both matters would be heard on Tuesday.

Concerning the petition concerning the closure of Jantar Mantar, the bench observed that the Supreme Court was already seized of the issue.

“Please try to understand. The Supreme Court is seized of the matter. The Supreme Court has called upon the Union to file affidavits. Once the Supreme Court is looking into it, to what extent can we look into it? Thus, let’s hear it tomorrow,” the bench observed.

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In its petition, the NSUI submitted that the victims were ordinary members of the public who were unarmed, posed no threat to anyone, and were on their way to participate in a peaceful protest. The plea alleged that the assailants were groups of anti-social elements dressed in civilian clothes, who held no official position and had no legal authority to act in such a manner.

“A public protest demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner of India has been underway at and around Jantar Mantar since 02.10.2026, and a further gathering was called for 10.10.2026. On that day, at about 2:00 PM, groups of men in civil dress collected at Connaught Place. They surrounded, manhandled and beat persons who had come for the protest, as well as passers-by. The incidents were recorded by persons present and by reporters of news outlets,” the petition stated.

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It thus sought a time-bound probe into the alleged assaults on members of the public at Connaught Place and areas adjoining Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on October 10, to identify those involved, including the individuals, and initiate appropriate legal action against them.

It also seeks constituiton of Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an officer not below the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police, drawn from outside the New Delhi district, to conduct the probe under the supervision of an officer not below the rank of Joint Commissioner of Police, preservation and handover to the investigating team of CCTV footage recorded on October 10, 2026, between noon and 6 pm, from cameras installed from Inner and Outer Circles of Connaught Place, Indira Chowk, the stretch outside Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan, Sansad Marg, Janpath, Jantar Mantar Road and Rajiv Chowk and Janpath Metro stations.