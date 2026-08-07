Delhi high court denies bail to Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar in murder case

The Delhi high court has denied bail to Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar in the 2021 murder of 23-year-old Sagar Dhankar at the Chhatrasal Stadium in the national capital. Kumar, who won medals at the Beijing and London Olympics, was arrested in May 2021.

Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar was arrested in the murder case in 2021. (AFP/ FILE)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A bench of Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav pronounced the order denying Kumar bail on Thursday. A detailed copy of the verdict is yet to be uploaded.

Kumar moved the high court challenging a trial court’s February 6 order denying him bail. The trial court observed that the likelihood of Kumar influencing witnesses could not be ruled out.

In his petition, Kumar said his bail application warranted consideration since all public witnesses had been examined. The Delhi Police and Dhankar’s family opposed the plea, maintaining that the examination of all public witnesses had not been completed.

The Delhi Police, in their charge sheet, said Kumar killed Dhankar because his ego was bruised over the talk of his diminishing clout. He wanted to re-establish his authority among younger athletes, the charge sheet added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In October 2022, the trial court framed charges against Kumar under the Indian Penal Code sections related to murder, kidnapping, robbery and the Arms Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In October 2022, the trial court framed charges against Kumar under the Indian Penal Code sections related to murder, kidnapping, robbery and the Arms Act. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The Delhi high court in March last year granted Kumar bail. The Supreme Court set aside that order in August 2025. The court observed that the possibility of his exercising a “domineering influence” over witnesses or causing delays in the trial proceedings could not be ruled out.

Kumar argued his bail application warranted fresh consideration despite the Supreme Court’s August 2025 order, citing a change in circumstances.