The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to compensate the families of two boys who died after falling into an open sewer at a public park in Pitampura in April 2010, holding that authorities maintaining public parks owe a heightened duty of care towards children, who cannot anticipate potential hazards as adults would.

In a ruling released on November 18, the bench of justice Jasmeet Singh directed the two bodies to pay ₹11.01 lakh to each family, along with 9% annual interest from the date of filing of the petitions, in addition to ₹1 lakh each towards litigation costs. (PTI file/ Representative)

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In a ruling released on November 18, the bench of justice Jasmeet Singh directed the two bodies to pay ₹11.01 lakh to each family, along with 9% annual interest from the date of filing of the petitions, in addition to ₹1 lakh each towards litigation costs.

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The court said that all citizens have a right to visit the park and, as a corollary to that right of citizens of Delhi, the DJB and DDA are obligated to ensure visitors' safety during their visits.

"In view of the aforesaid undisputed facts, it is clear that negligence is writ large on the acts of respondent Nos. 1 and 2. The respondent Nos. 1 and 2, being public authorities performing public functions, owe a duty of care and responsibility to the citizens of this Country. The subject Park is a public park, and all citizens have a right to visit the park and, corollary to the said right of citizens of Delhi, the respondent Nos. 1 and 2 are under an obligation to ensure the visitors are safe during their visits," the court said.

The case

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{{^usCountry}} The court delivered the verdict while dealing with the petition filed by parents of the two boys who died in April 2010 by slipping into an open sewer/manhole situated at DDA Park. The parents, whose children were about 11.5 years and 12.9 years old at the time of the accident, sought compensation of ₹10,00,000 each. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court delivered the verdict while dealing with the petition filed by parents of the two boys who died in April 2010 by slipping into an open sewer/manhole situated at DDA Park. The parents, whose children were about 11.5 years and 12.9 years old at the time of the accident, sought compensation of ₹10,00,000 each. {{/usCountry}}

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It was their case that their children lost their precious lives due to gross negligence and patent violation of law on the part of officials, making them vicariously liable for gross negligence.

The DDA submitted that, even though the park falls under its jurisdiction, the civil works were executed under the supervision of the DJB; thus, no negligence could be attributed to it.

The DJB argued that the open sewer/manhole situated in the park was duly protected by the RCC walls of about 4 to 5 feet in height; thus, no negligence could be attributed to it.

The order

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The court rejected the claims advanced by both the DDA and the DJB, holding that the presence of an open sewer or manhole in a public park imposes a heightened duty of care on the authority responsible for its maintenance.

The court further observed that children, by virtue of their tender age and limited capacity for foresight, may perceive inadequately secured pits or hazardous areas as objects of curiosity rather than potential threats to their lives. They cannot, therefore, be faulted for their inability to recognise or guard against such dangers."

"Children often perceive inadequately secured pits/areas as curious spaces and not as lethal dangers because, owing to their age, they lack foresight to protect themselves, and they cannot be blamed for the same. It was incumbent upon the responsible authority (respondent No. 2) to make sure the park was protected from all kinds of untoward incidents, which they have failed to ensure," the court said.