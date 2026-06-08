...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Delhi high court issues notice in NSUI plea for inquiry into CBSE’s OSM system

The CBSE questioned the plea’s maintainability, arguing that a political party’s student wing filed it and that educational matters should not be politicised

Published on: Jun 08, 2026 01:40 pm IST
By Shruti Kakkar
Advertisement

The Delhi high court on Monday issued notice on a petition seeking an independent inquiry into alleged irregularities, technical deficiencies, and grievance redressal failures related to the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) digital evaluation On-Screen Marking (OSM) system that affected class 12 students.

An NSUI protest over alleged irregularities in CBSE’s OSM system. (HT PHOTO)

A vacation bench of Justices Neena Bansal Krishna and Madhu Jain sought the government and CBSE’s response to the petition of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the Opposition Congress’s student wing, and fixed June 12 as the next date of hearing.

This came even as CBSE’s counsel, MA Niyazi, questioned the plea’s maintainability, arguing that a political party’s student wing filed it. He said that educational matters should not be politicised.

The OSM, where examiners assess scanned answer sheets online instead of checking them physically, has been under scrutiny amid allegations of technical glitches, blurred scans, evaluation discrepancies, and concerns about data security and transparency following the declaration of class 12 results on May 13. Its contract was awarded to Coempt Edu Tech on December 5, 74 days before the commencement of the board examinations on February 17.

NSUI’s petition pointed out that the board acknowledged, through public communications, that the portal for obtaining scanned copies of answer books faced technical glitches. It noted that nearly 127,146 applications relating to 387,399 scanned answer sheets were submitted within a short span, reflecting an extraordinary level of concern and lack of confidence among students regarding the evaluation process.

The plea said such a significant volume of requests made immediately after the declaration of results cannot be dismissed as a routine post-result procedure. It added that the CBSE issued a clarification regarding allegations against the OSM portal, asserting that the impugned URL was merely a testing site containing sample data.

The plea said that the need for successive public clarifications indicated that serious doubts had emerged in the public mind regarding the integrity of the digital evaluation system.

 
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Home / India News / Delhi high court issues notice in NSUI plea for inquiry into CBSE’s OSM system
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.